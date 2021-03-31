MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Blasts Meghan McCain Over Her ‘Identity Politcs’ and ‘Black Hairstyles’ [VIDEO]

*MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross believes Meghan McCain should be fired from co-hosting “The View” due to her identity politics, noting that her only talent is “benefiting from nepotism and black hairstylists.”

Cross made the remarks on Saturday in response to McCain’s criticism of senators Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono, who threatened to pull their support from President Joe Biden over the lack of Asian Americans in his administration.

“We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host this show,” said McCain on “The View,” per MSN. “So does that mean that one of us should be leaving at some point because there’s not enough representation?”

Cross replied, “Yes. One of you should definitely lose your job. I’ll give you two guesses but you’ll only need one.”

She continued, “let’s talk identity politics,” citing feminist writer Barbara Smith who was among three women who coined the term ‘identity politics.’ Cross informed her followers that “the original intent of the phrase was articulating Black women’s struggle at the nexus a race, gender, and class oppressions.”

‘But just like with hairstyles, Meghan, we’ve watched you take it, twist it, braid it, and loc it so it benefits the warped presentation of your own clumsy and ill-informed thoughts,’ Cross said.

She then suggested that Meghan’s only talent is that her father is late senator John McCain.

.@TiffanyDCross has a few words for a princess named Meghan… in this case #MeghanMcCain, co-host of “The View.” #CrossConnection pic.twitter.com/3lyt6l5L1T — The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross (@CrossConnection) March 27, 2021

Cross also pointed out how white voters were given “cute little nicknames like “Joe the plumber,” or “soccer moms,” or “NASCAR dads.” All of that Meghan is identity politics,” she said.

“And when it came to every other voting block, we were simply identified by our race. As if these cute little colloquialisms couldn’t be applicable to the rising majority of America.

“Now let’s address this preposterous notion that somehow being a woman of color suggests that you aren’t qualified. I actually understand why you may feel this way, perhaps you assume that a person’s ethnic identity may afford them some advantage. It’s called projection, when one unconsciously ascribes traits that you don’t like about yourself and attribute them to someone else. Like, I don’t know, if my only talent was who I was related to, I may assume that everyone else had some similar, unfair advantage,” Cross said.

“Try being an ally instead of an adversary,” Cross added.

“As someone who grew up yearning to see my lived experience reflected back to me and then had to crawl, claw and fight at every turn to take up space in broadcast media, I simply ask: How dare you?

“From now on, I hope you speak less and listen more and take a little time to enjoy this view,” the MSNBC host concluded. Watch Cross read McCain for filth via the Twitter clip above.