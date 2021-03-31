Singer Jessica Betts Admits Wife Niecy Nash Was ‘Reluctant’ About Dating Her

*Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk” to dish about their same-sex marriage and how they fell in love.

Per PEOPLE, Betts revealed to hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that Nash wasn’t open to a relationship at first.

“She was very reluctant. I was chasing her, Betts, 41, said about her 51-year-old wife, whom she wed last August. Nash said there were two main reasons why she was initially hesitant to enter into a relationship with Betts.

“For two reasons, I had said on the other side of this marriage I’m going to get me a little young 25-year-old … and I was just going to live my life and just have fun and I’m going to run these bachelorette streets,” Nash said, referring to her divorce from Jay Tucker in 2019.

When Nash appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show earlier this month, she gushed about her marriage to Betts. The duo were friends for more than four years before they became lovers, and Nash refers to her as “my ‘hersband.”

“You called her my wife,” Nash told DeGeneres. “I lovingly call her my ‘hersband.’”

Nash said she “broke the internet” with her wedding announcement, saying, “A lot of people say that, like, ‘Oh, you came out!’ and I say, ‘Well, from out of where?’”

“I wasn’t anywhere to come out of. I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life when I was married to men,” Nash said. “I just loved them when I loved them. And now I love her.”

“We were probably friends for four and a half years,” she told the host. “I was already divorced and we were still friends. And we went to go eat crabs. It’s a gateway, people! If you don’t want this life don’t go eat crabs! [laughs]”

During the couple’s appearance this week on “Red Table Talk,” Nash said to her wife “I just know that this is the most beautiful soul I’ve ever met in my life, and you mine.”