#BlackLivesMatter

George Floyd Mural in Phoenix Vandalized with Word ‘Fentanyl’ (Watch)

*Vandals hit a tribute mural of George Floyd in Phoenix.

The word “Fentanyl” was spray painted on

The mural, located near 15th Street and Oak, symbolizes the $20 counterfeit bill that led to his death. It shows an image of Floyd on a $20 bill along with the message, “The price of black lives.” Vandals crossed out his eyes and mouth, and wrote the word “Fentanyl” on his forehead.

The mural was created last year by New York City artist Jeremie Bacpac Franko. “The reason why I’m doing a $20 bill is because George Floyd was killed over a $20 bill. We may never know if it was or wasn’t counterfeit,” said Franko.

Watch below:

