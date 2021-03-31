Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Dave Ramsey: Evangelical Financial Advisor & Radio Host Fired 12 People for Having Pre-marital Sex!

By Fisher Jack
Dave Ramsey - Getty
*Dave Ramsey, an Evangelical radio and financial advisor, has fired, or looked to fire, at least 13 people from his financial company for having premarital or extramarital sex.

It’s reported that one of Ramsey’s former long-time administrative assistant, Caitlin O’Connor, has filed a federal lawsuit against consulting company Ramsey Solutions after she was fired last June. She alleges it was due to her being pregnant, which the company learned upon her requesting maternity leave paperwork. Meanwhile, court documents show O’Connor’s exit led back to her having premarital sex, as she wasn’t married to her partner upon sharing the news of her pregnancy with the company.

In addition to O’Connor’s incident, the complaint showed at least 12 more employees had been fired, or resigned before being fired, for also having premarital sex. The company also said at least two employees were fired for having extramarital affairs. Company lawyers confirmed they terminated every employee who engaged in either pre/extramarital sex. Furthermore, Ramsey has used the argument that Tennessee is an “at-will” state, so he’s allowed to fire employees without cause or reason. #Socialites, thoughts?

