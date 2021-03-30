Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Why March 30th Should Be Called 'Ashanti Day' (EUR Video Throwback)

By EURPublisher01
Daily Pop - Season 2019
Ashanti stops by the Daily Pop set — (Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

*On this day in 2002, Ashanti was literally all over the place.

The then 21-year-old was cooking with gas on the Hot 100 charts appearing on three songs in the Top 10, with her Ja Rule collaboration “Always On Time” at #4, her Fat Joe duet “What’s Luv?” at #5, and her solo track “Foolish” at #9.

Also, on March 31, 2002, “Ain’t It Funny” by Jennifer Lopez, co-written by Ashanti – featured the latter’s vocals left on the referencing track that is usually removed when a demo is given to the intended singer to re-record. “Ain’t It Funny” wasn’t the only J-Lo song that mysteriously left in Ashanti’s backing vocals.

Watch below at the 0:43 mark.

Shortly after March 31, 2002, Ashanti’s aforementioned Top Ten hits continued to rise. with “Always On Time” peaking at #1 and “What’s Luv?” reaching #2, making Ashanti the first female artist to simultaneously hold the top two slots on the Hot 100. “Foolish” also finishes at #1 and earns her another record-breaking milestone as the first artist since The Beatles to have their first three singles chart in the Top 10 at the same time.

Here she was months later in December of 2002 winning eight Billboard Music Awards.

EURPublisher01

