Trump Launches ’45 Office’ Website to Continue His ‘America First’ Campaign

*Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump want to stay in touch with their supporters, so on Monday, the couple launched the website, 45Office.com, which will “will allow individuals to submit correspondence, scheduling requests, and press inquiries for President and Mrs. Trump,” Trump’s representatives said.

“President and Mrs. Trump are continually strengthened by the enduring spirit of the American people, and they look forward to staying in touch,” Trump’s office said in a statement.

45office.com will continue Trump’s “America first” campaign. The site lists Trump’s achievements as president, described as “the most extraordinary political movement in history”.

The opening paragraph says Trump defeated “the Washington establishment” and “overcame virtually every entrenched power structure.”

The Guardian writes, “The history does, however, omit several significant moments from Trump’s presidency.” Here’s more from the outlet:

On the economy, the site says: “President Trump ushered in a period of unprecedented economic growth, job creation, soaring wages, and booming incomes.” Trump frequently described his administration as building “the greatest economy in the history of our country”, a claim repeatedly debunked. It also fails to note that during the pandemic last year the US economy suffered one of its worst financial crashes.

The US recorded the world’s largest coronavirus death toll on Trump’s watch, but the website describes his handling of the pandemic as a success, saying: “When the coronavirus plague arrived from China, afflicting every nation around the globe, President Trump acted early and decisively.” It neglects to mention that Trump had in fact described coronavirus as a problem that’s “going to go away” five times in March 2020, even as case numbers rose.

Trump’s website coincides with the announcement that he plans to launch his own social media platform.

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller told Howard Kurtz on Fox News’ “MediaBuzz”. “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”

Miller didn’t offer any details other than predicting that Trump’s “new platform is going to be big,” he said, noting that Trump’s popularity will bring “tens of millions of people” on board.