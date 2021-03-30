Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Piers Morgan Slams ‘Cowardly’ CBS After Sharon Osbourne Exits ‘The Talk’

By Ny MaGee
*On Friday, CBS announced Sharon Osbourne decided to leave “The Talk” amid the fallout over her on-air feud with co-host Sheryl Underwood.

EURweb previously reported that things got heated on the March 10 episode when Sharon defended her friend Piers Morgan against claims his coverage of Meghan Markle was rooted in racism.

The argument left Sheryl in tears and sparked a network investigation into multiple allegations Sharon had made racist remarks over the years to co-workers

Sharon eventually posted an apology, but it apparently wasn’t enough to fix all the damage. She was fired last week and reportedly plans to sue CBS for forcing her out. Morgan has slammed the “cowardly” TV network over its handling of the Osbourne controversy.  

Writing in his column for Mail Online, Piers said called out the hypocrisy, and noted how Underwood defended comedian George Lopez on The Talk in 2017 after he told a studio audience: “There’s still two rules in the f*****g Latino family: Don’t marry somebody black and don’t park in front of our house.”

Piers recalled that a Black female audience member walked out after giving Lopez the middle finger. 

He wrote: “Underwood, herself a black woman, told (The Talk) panel: ‘Once you throw up the bird twice and you are in the first few rows, you have now inserted yourself into the show and it depends on the mood of the comic on how they handle it. I am pro-black female, but if you put yourself into it, you goin’ get lit up. I would’ve said: ‘b****, that’s why nobody’s going to marry you cause you talking in my show.’

“It’s hard to imagine a more shameful thing to say on national television but Ms Underwood was applauded for it by the audience and suffered no disciplinary action from her CBS bosses …

“Yet here we are … and the same Sheryl Underwood’s sat back and watched Sharon Osbourne get driven off the show for disagreeing with her, after deliberately rattling her cage with a fake racism slur against me.

“It’s an absolute disgrace and given how Underwood defended HER friend George Lopez when he DID say racist things that were caught on camera, it’s disgustingly hypocritical of her.

“As is the behaviour of CBS, the Cowardly Broadcasting System, who’ve so pathetically bowed to the woke mob illiberally baying for blood like a bunch of crazed language-policing fascists.”

The Sun reported last week that Sharon told CBS that she would not quit unless the network gives her an eight-figure pay-off.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

