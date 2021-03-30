Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

NBC’s ‘Small Fortune (Hosted by Lil Rel Howery) Takes Comedy & Competition to New Levels

By Fisher Jack
0

Lil Rel Lowery - Small Fortune*“Small Fortune,” NBC’s newest team competition game show hosted by Lil Rel Howery, premieres on Monday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series is a British import based on Youngest Media’s popular U.K. format and is unlike any team competition ever seen on U.S. television.

In each heart-pounding episode, teams of three from various backgrounds, including first responders and Olympians from around the country, work together to earn a shot at competing for the $250,000 cash prize in the “Big Little Heist” finale game.

To get there, each team must prove their skills on miniature playing fields from a shrunken sushi conveyor belt with tiny chopsticks (“Teeny Sashimi”) to a mini Ellis Island (“Statue of Liberteeny”). Challenges will require considerable dexterity and intense focus because with games this small, there’s no room for error as the slightest miscalculation or tremble may result in losing tens of thousands of dollars.

In the eight-episode series, Howery raises the stakes by mixing encouragement with his brand of laughs to keep the players on their toes and audiences equally as anxious and entertained.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Zeus Network Announces ‘Joseline’s Cabaret’ and S2 of ‘Baddies: ATL’ / WATCH the Drama!

Small Fortune (NBC)Howery is fresh off his successful HBO comedy special “Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw,” which was rated the #1 hourlong comedy special of 2019 by Vulture.com. In film, he is perhaps best known for his roles as TSA agent Rod Williams in the Oscar-winning “Get Out,” Charlie in the Netflix smash “Bird Box, and more recently as Wayne in the Oscar-nominated “Judas and The Black Messiah.”

On the small screen, he starred as Bobby, brother to Jerrod Carmichael, on the critically acclaimed NBC series “The Carmichael Show,” also starring Tiffany Haddish as his ex-wife. In addition to making an impression with his own comedy series, “Rel” on Fox, Howery has lent his talents to “Insecure” on HBO, “Southside” on Comedy Central and more.

“Small Fortune” is co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and entertainment studio Youngest Media, which created and produced the U.K. format.

Lucas Church and David Flynn will serve as executive producers for Youngest Media alongside Steve Barry and Joe Braswell, who will serve as executive producers for Kelchris and showrunners for the series. Lil Rel Howery also executive produces.
source: Aaron Bastian |Sr. Press Manager, NBC Entertainment Publicity

Previous articleKevin Gates’ Lambo Gets T-boned by Driver in LA / WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Kevin Gates’ Lambo Gets T-boned by Driver in LA / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kevin Gates was involved in a car crash on Monday around 8 PM in L.A. where cops say a woman driving a Toyota Prius...
Read more
Social Heat

Eric Holder Jr. (Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer) Wants Reduction on his $6.5 million Bail

Fisher Jack - 0
*The man who fatally shot Nipsey Hussle is asking for a reduction on his $6.5 million bail and claims he’s not a danger to...
Read more
Social Heat

Joyner Lucas Goes At Lil Nas X Who’s Ready with His Clapback!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Joyner Lucas is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Lil Nas X’s sexed-up “Montero” music video and just like many, he’s not feeling...
Read more
Social Heat

Tessica Brown (‘Gorilla Glue Girl’) and Her Fiancé Announce Her Pregnancy

Fisher Jack - 0
*Congratulations are in order for Tessica Brown aka “Gorilla Glue Girl” and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, as Brown is pregnant, with the couple expecting...
Read more
Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO