Mysonne Defends Activist Tamika Mallory Against Critics of Her Corporate Sponsorship Deals

*BLM activist Tamika Mallory recently came under fire for accepting corporate sponsorships and for appearing alongside Lil Baby during his Grammy’s performance of “The Bigger Picture.”

The performance featured the depiction of police brutality, with actor Kendrick Sampson and Killer Mike also making an appearance. EURweb previously reported that Samaria Rice—the mother of Tamir Rice—called out Mallory for participating in the event.

In a Facebook post, per Insider, Samaria shared a clip of Mallory’s portion, writing… “Look at this clout chaser,” she said. “Did she lose something in this fight i don’t think so. That’s the problem they take us for a joke that’s why we never have justice cause of shit like this.”

Samaria also teamed with Lisa Simpson, the mother of Richard Rishner, in releasing a joint statement accusing activists associated with the Black Lives Matter movement of profiting from the police killings of their children. Samaria believes Mallory and other BLM activists are simply “clout chasers.”

Yeah what would poor people know about activism? Tamir Rice’s mother has been homeless at times because of what happened, but she must not know anything because of how little she has. — Edgar (@mcdaddyissues91) March 26, 2021

Mysonne, Mallory’s co-host on the podcast “For The Record: Chasing Freedom,” came to her defense for accepting a corporate sponsorship, per moguldom.com. Mallory is catching heat for her pro-Black woman Cadillac ad (see below). Folks are big mad that the only Black male in the ad is one in drag.

“White Supremacy is A structure Controlled by billionaires who’s job is to keep it going, You can’t dismantle it with poor people who’s Hobby is to fight it. Activism is work!! Lifetime work and Activist have to pay bills..Sorry,” Mysonne tweeted in response to the Mallory haters.

One Twitter user clapped back, “I’m sure there are better ways to pay bills than doing Cadillac commercials A structure Controlled by billionaires”.

Another posted, “If @TamikaDMallory was a real activist and grassroot for Black folks, she wouldn’t be doing commercials. Darren Seales is a real activist, Danye Jones was a real activist, Tamika Mallory has monetize off the death of Black men, our struggle, this is sad!”

Per The Moguldom Nation, Felicia Davis, who directs the Building Green Initiative at Clark Atlanta University and is founder of HBCU Green Fund, noted, “Activists can work in virtually any field, some work within advocacy organizations or even establish organizations, and some of the most impactful activism takes place within mainstream organizations of all types, including corporations.”

Davis added, “Money may not be the primary objective but it is an important consideration for any effective activist or organizer, especially when working in under-resourced communities. Activists have families and they need health care, housing, transportation, etc. just like anyone else, therefore they must manage their work in a way that enables them to take care of these essentials. There is nothing wrong with living well.”