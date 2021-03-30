Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Home News
News

Mysonne Defends Activist Tamika Mallory Against Critics of Her Corporate Sponsorship Deals

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Tamika Mallory, Twitter

*BLM activist Tamika Mallory recently came under fire for accepting corporate sponsorships and for appearing alongside Lil Baby during his Grammy’s performance of “The Bigger Picture.”

The performance featured the depiction of police brutality, with actor Kendrick Sampson and Killer Mike also making an appearance. EURweb previously reported that Samaria Rice—the mother of Tamir Rice—called out Mallory for participating in the event. 

In a Facebook post, per Insider, Samaria shared a clip of Mallory’s portion, writing… “Look at this clout chaser,” she said. “Did she lose something in this fight i don’t think so. That’s the problem they take us for a joke that’s why we never have justice cause of shit like this.”

Samaria also teamed with Lisa Simpson, the mother of Richard Rishner, in releasing a joint statement accusing activists associated with the Black Lives Matter movement of profiting from the police killings of their children. Samaria believes Mallory and other BLM activists are simply “clout chasers.”

READ MORE: Tamika Mallory Responds to Samaria Rice’s Criticism of Her Grammys Performance

Mysonne, Mallory’s co-host on the podcast “For The Record: Chasing Freedom,” came to her defense for accepting a corporate sponsorship, per moguldom.com. Mallory is catching heat for her pro-Black woman Cadillac ad (see below). Folks are big mad that the only Black male in the ad is one in drag.

WATCH:

“White Supremacy is A structure Controlled by billionaires who’s job is to keep it going, You can’t dismantle it with poor people who’s Hobby is to fight it. Activism is work!! Lifetime work and Activist have to pay bills..Sorry,” Mysonne tweeted in response to the Mallory haters. 

One Twitter user clapped back, “I’m sure there are better ways to pay bills than doing Cadillac commercials A structure Controlled by billionaires”.

Another posted, “If @TamikaDMallory was a real activist and grassroot for Black folks, she wouldn’t be doing commercials. Darren Seales is a real activist, Danye Jones was a real activist, Tamika Mallory has monetize off the death of Black men, our struggle, this is sad!”

Per The Moguldom Nation, Felicia Davis, who directs the Building Green Initiative at Clark Atlanta University and is founder of HBCU Green Fund, noted, “Activists can work in virtually any field, some work within advocacy organizations or even establish organizations, and some of the most impactful activism takes place within mainstream organizations of all types, including corporations.”

Davis added, “Money may not be the primary objective but it is an important consideration for any effective activist or organizer, especially when working in under-resourced communities. Activists have families and they need health care, housing, transportation, etc. just like anyone else, therefore they must manage their work in a way that enables them to take care of these essentials. There is nothing wrong with living well.”

Previous articleESSENCE to Honor Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Erivo, Michaela Coel, Zendaya and Andra Day
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Eric Holder Jr. (Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer) Wants Reduction on his $6.5 million Bail

Fisher Jack - 0
*The man who fatally shot Nipsey Hussle is asking for a reduction on his $6.5 million bail and claims he’s not a danger to...
Read more
Social Heat

Joyner Lucas Goes At Lil Nas X Who’s Ready with His Clapback!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Joyner Lucas is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Lil Nas X’s sexed-up “Montero” music video and just like many, he’s not feeling...
Read more
Social Heat

Tessica Brown (‘Gorilla Glue Girl’) and Her Fiancé Announce Her Pregnancy

Fisher Jack - 0
*Congratulations are in order for Tessica Brown aka “Gorilla Glue Girl” and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, as Brown is pregnant, with the couple expecting...
Read more
Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO