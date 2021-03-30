Kevin Gates’ Lambo Gets T-boned by Driver in LA / WATCH

*Kevin Gates was involved in a car crash on Monday around 8 PM in L.A. where cops say a woman driving a Toyota Prius ran a red light before colliding into his Lambo!

Pictures obtained by TMZ show how intense the crash was. The woman’s Prius had major damages from the front and back while Kevin’s vehicle seemed wrecked from the passenger’s side.

In the aftermath video, Kevin can be seen calmly standing in the middle of the intersection and chatting with the woman, who is sitting in the driver’s seat with the door open. Cops were eventually called and responded to the scene where they facilitated the exchange of insurance information, TMZ reports. Thankfully, no one was injured.

