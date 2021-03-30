Tuesday, March 30, 2021
#BlackLivesMatter

Jena Scurry: 911 Dispatcher Watched George Floyd Arrest on City Cam, Called Police Over ‘Gut Feeling’ (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

jena scurry
Jena Scurry, a Minneapolis 911 dispatcher, is the first to testify in the George Floyd murder trial (Mar 29, 2021)

*Jena Scurry, a Minneapolis 911 dispatcher who sent officers to deal with a “counterfeit $20 bill” situation at Cup Foods on May 25, 2020, was the prosecution’s first witness in the George Floyd murder trial because she essentially called the police on police.

Scurry said while she was on her shift, a city camera aimed at the front of Cup Foods appeared on a monitor in the dispatch office. She testified that she doesn’t often see video footage of incidents relating to calls she’s taking, or arrests in progress. She testified that she glanced up at the screen from time to time while dispatching other calls.

She said that at one point she thought the video had frozen because officers were kneeling on top of Floyd for so long, among them, the defendant Derek Chauvin, who was kneeling on Floyd’s neck. Scurry said it prompted her to call a police sergeant because she had a “gut feeling” that something was wrong.

When Chauvin’s attorney cross-examined Scurry, he noted that she was multi-tasking and could not hear any audio of the incident, which she said was correct. He also noted that she is not a police officer and is not trained in police use of force, which Scurry also agreed with.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Court is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. CT Tuesday with MMA-trained witness Donald Williams on the stand.

Watch Scurry’s full testimony below:

EURPublisher01

