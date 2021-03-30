Hulu Drops Trailer for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 [WATCH]

*On Tuesday, Hulu dropped a trailer for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 4, and it looks like this going to be one thrilling ride!

The series picks up where last season left off — utter chaos has rocked Gilead after June (Elisabeth Moss) rebels against the system by successfully executing her plan to save nearly 100 children. Now she’s on the run, Aunt Lydia and Mr. Waterford want revenge, Serena is chilling in prison and for some odd reason, Nick still can’t get over June….*sigh*.

“Ms. Osbourne, if you were returned to Gilead, would you be subject to danger of torture or risk to your life or a risk of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment?” someone asks June in the trailer. Watch the clip above.

In the new episodes, June “strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges,” Hulu teases in the synopsis. “Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

June is fighting for survival (and for her daughter) while being “public enemy No. 1 in Gilead.”

Meanwhile, her husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and her bestie Moira (Samira Wiley) are still trying to make sense of their new life in Canada.

Watch the video above to get a tease of what to expect in Season 4.

The series, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, is set to drop April 28 on Hulu.