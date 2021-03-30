Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Home News
News

Hulu Drops Trailer for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

*On Tuesday, Hulu dropped a trailer for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 4, and it looks like this going to be one thrilling ride!

The series picks up where last season left off — utter chaos has rocked Gilead after June (Elisabeth Moss) rebels against the system by successfully executing her plan to save nearly 100 children. Now she’s on the run, Aunt Lydia and Mr. Waterford want revenge, Serena is chilling in prison and for some odd reason, Nick still can’t get over June….*sigh*.

“Ms. Osbourne, if you were returned to Gilead, would you be subject to danger of torture or risk to your life or a risk of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment?” someone asks June in the trailer. Watch the clip above. 

READ MORE: Official Trailer Drops for ‘Spiral: the Book of Saw’ Starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson [WATCH]

EURweb.com

In the new episodes, June “strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges,” Hulu teases in the synopsis. “Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

June is fighting for survival (and for her daughter) while being “public enemy No. 1 in Gilead.”

Meanwhile, her husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and her bestie Moira (Samira Wiley) are still trying to make sense of their new life in Canada. 

Watch the video above to get a tease of what to expect in Season 4. 

The series, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, is set to drop April 28 on Hulu.

Previous articleOfficial Trailer Drops for ‘Spiral: the Book of Saw’ Starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson [WATCH]
Next articleKevin Gates’ Lambo Gets T-boned by Driver in LA / WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Kevin Gates’ Lambo Gets T-boned by Driver in LA / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kevin Gates was involved in a car crash on Monday around 8 PM in L.A. where cops say a woman driving a Toyota Prius...
Read more
Social Heat

Eric Holder Jr. (Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer) Wants Reduction on his $6.5 million Bail

Fisher Jack - 0
*The man who fatally shot Nipsey Hussle is asking for a reduction on his $6.5 million bail and claims he’s not a danger to...
Read more
Social Heat

Joyner Lucas Goes At Lil Nas X Who’s Ready with His Clapback!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Joyner Lucas is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Lil Nas X’s sexed-up “Montero” music video and just like many, he’s not feeling...
Read more
Social Heat

Tessica Brown (‘Gorilla Glue Girl’) and Her Fiancé Announce Her Pregnancy

Fisher Jack - 0
*Congratulations are in order for Tessica Brown aka “Gorilla Glue Girl” and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, as Brown is pregnant, with the couple expecting...
Read more
Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO