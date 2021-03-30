Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Daughter of Rapper Tricky Reportedly Hanged Herself in Psych Hospital

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*The daughter of British rapper Tricky reportedly hanged herself in an English psychiatric center following a performance she thought was an epic fail.

The Northern Echo reports that 24-year-old singer Mina Topley-Bird was discovered dead at West Park Hospital, Darlington, in May 2019. She allegedly committed suicide days after she tried to walk into the path of oncoming cars, following her band’s live show that she thought was not well received, a recent inquest in Durham was told. 

Mina reportedly suffered a major mental meltdown after her band 404 played a show in Newcastle in May 2019. The singer, whose mom is singer Martina Gillian Topley-Bird, believed fans had laughed at her during the performance and suffered a psychotic break. According to reports, she was taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital, where she is said to have tried to stab herself in the neck in the reception area. 

Coroner James Thompson testified at the inquest, “She had sadly suffered from mental illness for some years and had received treatment in the South West and London for the last few years of her life.”

Days after the fateful gig, Topley-Bird was transferred to West Park Hospital, where she reportedly committed suicide by hanging. Her band had recently signed a five-album deal.

In an emotional Facebook post at the time, Tricky, real name Adrian Nicholas Matthews Thaws, confirmed his daughter died on May 8, 2019. 

He wrote: “I thought I knew what loss was, but now my daughter is gone I realise I had no idea what it was after all.

“It feels like I’m in a world that doesn’t exist, knowing nothing will ever be the same again. No words or text can really explain – my soul feels empty.”

Tricky continued: “She had an amazing talent for singing and songwriting, songs which will be finished and heard.

“Your words and songs will live on, I will make sure they do. I haven’t had the strength to even look at a picture of you until now – people will hear your voice and songs.

“All my heart – what’s left of it. Love you Mazy Mina, Dad.”

Mina’s mother, Martina, added: “Sweet baby, life won’t be the same without you.”

Per The Guardian, “the inquest, which is expected to last four days, will examine how Topley-Bird came to be assessed in Darlington, her admission to West Park hospital, and how information was shared with the South London and Maudsley NHS trust, as well as what measures were taken to transfer her back to London,” the outlet writes. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

