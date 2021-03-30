Tuesday, March 30, 2021
California Man Jailed on $4M Bond After Killing Mom, Uncle During Zoom Call

*A California man has been jailed and facing murder charges for the fatal stabbing of his mother and uncle on March 22. 

Robert Anderson Cotton, 32, allegedly stabbed his mother, Carol Brown, 67, and Uncle Kenneth Preston, 69, at the home they shared in Southern California. Brown’s killing was witnessed by one of her colleagues who was on a Zoom call with her, PEOPLE reports. 

“This is a horrific case in which the mother’s work colleagues witnessed part of the attack while on a Zoom call and called the authorities,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release.

When officers arrived at the home, they found both Preston and Brown dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department said. During the investigation, Cotton returned to the residence driving one of the victim’s cars and was detained on the scene, according to the report. 

READ MORE: Complete Winners List of the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on BET Hosted by Anthony Anderson

Brown was a faculty member at Pasadena City College for more than 14 years. She was also a co-coordinator of her Black STEM program initiative.

“So many memories about Carol and the amazing work that she did with so many of our students and the incredible spirit she had that was so positive, uplifting and helpful,” Dr. Cynthia Olivo, vice president of student services, told KCAL9.

“I honestly feel so heartbroken, I feel so sad,” said Dionne Shelter, a former student and current employee at PCC. “When you don’t care where someone comes from, what they look like, what they might smell like or whatever, and you still treat them like they are the same as you, a doctor with a PhD or whatever, it’s amazing.”

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said Monday that Cotton is facing two counts of murder. A motive for the deadly attacks remains unclear.

Cotton is reportedly being held on a bail of $4 million. 

