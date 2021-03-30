BET+ and Tyler Perry Studios’ New Male Exotic Dancing Drama: ‘All the Queen’s Men’

*New York, NY – Today, the preeminent streamer of Black content, BET+, and Tyler Perry Studios reveal the cast of its new scripted series, “All The Queen’s Men,” and give a first-look preview. This Summer, BET+ will open the doors to Club Eden, the fictional home to the hottest and most sensual male exotic dancers in the country! Based on the popular book Ladies Night, created by Christian Keyes, whom also serves as a writer for the series, the one-hour drama centers around the life of “Marilyn ‘Madam’ DeVille,” played by Eva Marcille.

Madam is a fierce businesswoman who is at the top of her game in the nightclub industry and surrounded by a band of trusted employees who are down to make sure that she is successful. But Madam, a self-proclaimed boss, soon discovers that more money and more power means more problems.

Will Madam retain reign as she navigates this dangerous and sexy society? Will the sensuous world of exotic dancing cost Madam her queendom and potentially her life? Find out when all 10 episodes of “All The Queen’s Men” drop this Summer exclusively on BET+.

Created by Keyes, “All The Queen’s Men” is one of the first shows from Tyler Perry Studios’ scripted development arm, Pitch Black Development LLC, Headed by the studio’s President of Production & Development, Michelle Sneed. The series receives an unprecedented episode order increase by BET+ from eight half-hour episodes to ten one-hour episodes with additional filming set to begin later this month at Tyler Perry Studios.

The talented cast of “All The Queen’s Men” includes:

EVA MARCILLE as “MADAM (Marilyn Deville)” a savvy, powerful, uncompromising businesswoman who owns a high-class male strip club that she runs fairly but with a firm hand; she’s unafraid to do whatever it is she has to do to keep her business going.

as “MADAM (Marilyn Deville)” a savvy, powerful, uncompromising businesswoman who owns a high-class male strip club that she runs fairly but with a firm hand; she’s unafraid to do whatever it is she has to do to keep her business going. SKYH ALVESTER BLACK as “AMP ‘ADDICTION’ ANTHONY”, a dancer with a hidden past who has found difficulty getting hired after being released from prison, so he goes to work as a bouncer/doorman in Madam’s club, Eden.

as “AMP ‘ADDICTION’ ANTHONY”, a dancer with a hidden past who has found difficulty getting hired after being released from prison, so he goes to work as a bouncer/doorman in Madam’s club, Eden. CANDACE MAXWELL as “DJ DIME” the resident DJ at Club Eden. She is ambitious and looks to Madam as a mentor.

as “DJ DIME” the resident DJ at Club Eden. She is ambitious and looks to Madam as a mentor. RACQUEL PALMER as “BLUE” Madam’s chief of security. Blue is frequently seen at Madam’s side when things get a little dicey.

as “BLUE” Madam’s chief of security. Blue is frequently seen at Madam’s side when things get a little dicey. MICHAEL ‘BOLO’ BOLWAIRE as “Doc” one of the male strippers at Club Eden. Doc gets along well with his fellow dancers and a little too well with one of Eden’s patrons.

as “Doc” one of the male strippers at Club Eden. Doc gets along well with his fellow dancers and a little too well with one of Eden’s patrons. KEITH ’FATAL ATTRACTION’ SWIFT as “Babyface”, is the oldest dancer of the group, though he doesn’t look it. He’s questioning the number of days he has left at the club and his many client entanglements cause him plenty of drama.

as “Babyface”, is the oldest dancer of the group, though he doesn’t look it. He’s questioning the number of days he has left at the club and his many client entanglements cause him plenty of drama. DION ROME as “El Fuego”, one of the dancers at Madam’s Club Eden who is a bit flirtatious with Madam. He loves who he loves and is quite the techy.

as “El Fuego”, one of the dancers at Madam’s Club Eden who is a bit flirtatious with Madam. He loves who he loves and is quite the techy. JEREMY ‘MASTERPIECE’ WILLIAMS as “Midnight” a confident and tough male stripper who sparks a different vibe in Madam than the other strippers. She enjoys him though it’s hard to say how personal their relationship is.

as “Midnight” a confident and tough male stripper who sparks a different vibe in Madam than the other strippers. She enjoys him though it’s hard to say how personal their relationship is. CHRISTIAN KEYES as “The Concierge” is a calmly intense hitman, and member of the Damascus family, hired to blackmail Madam.

“All The Queen’s Men” is executive produced by Michelle Sneed and Christian Keyes. Elon D. Johnson serves as co-executive producer for Tyler Perry Studios. Kim Fields Morgan directed the first four episodes of the series and also serves as consulting producer.

As the OTT landscape grows, BET+ is positioned to achieve increased scale while locking the top spot as the essential streaming platform of Black content. With exclusive originals premiering every month and thousands of TV episodes and movies from the best Black creators, BET+ is an important industry partner for every company’s content portfolio.

ABOUT BET+:

BET+ is the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience, with exclusive originals and thousands of TV episodes and movies from the best Black creators. A joint venture between BET and Tyler Perry Studios, BET+ allows users to stream Black culture including hit movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, award shows, and specials, all in one place, commercial-free. The new service from BET Networks, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., is the official home of Tyler Perry’s film, TV and stage works. The ad-free subscription video-on-demand service also provides users with access to original content including hit series First Wives Club from Tracey Oliver, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless and Bruh, Will Packer’s Bigger, hit unscripted anthology series American Gangster Trap Queens, exclusive originals from Carl Weber including The Family Business, Sacrifice and Influence to name a few. Visit BET.Plus to learn more and follow @BETPlus on social to join the conversation and get the latest.