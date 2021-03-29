Viola Davis Gushes Over Playing Michelle Obama in Showtime’s ‘First Lady’ Series [VIDEO]



*We previously reported that Viola Davis had signed on to play former First Lady Michelle Obama in the anthology series titled “First Ladies” at Showtime.

While appearing virtually on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Friday, Davis gushed about the role and said she has spoken to Mrs. Obama about the forthcoming anthology series.

“And it’s terrifying because … sometimes someone doesn’t live up to whatever image you have in your head. But when they do live up to the image, it’s quite frightening,” the star said of her conversation with Obama. “It really is.”

According to CNN, the first season of “The First Lady” will “peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of these enigmatic women,” according to Showtime, and will revolve around famous First Ladies Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series: “In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of our most enigmatic heroes…”

“Throughout our history, presidents’ spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation’s leaders but on the country itself,” Jana Winograde, Showtime’s president of entertainment, said in a previous statement. “[The show] fits perfectly within the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events.”

“Having Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her extraordinary talent to help launch this series,” Winograde added.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the series, Obama said she is thrilled to see Davis’ portrayal of her.

“I feel that I’m not worthy,” she told the outlet. “I wish I could be better to live up to the character that Viola has to play, but it’s exciting.”

“Anything Viola does, she does it with passion and vigor, and I know she will do no less for this role,” Obama added.

Watch Davis’ interview with Fallon via the YouTube clip above.