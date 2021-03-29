‘This is What Black People Do’: Teacher’s 30-Min Racist Rant Caught on Zoom Prompts Lawsuit (Watch)

*The Southern California teacher thought she had hung up her Zoom parent-teacher conference call when she began venting to her husband about the woman and her son, a Black student in her sixth grade class.

“These parents, that’s what kind of pieces of sh*t they are. Black, he’s Black, they’re a Black family,” science teacher Kimberly Newman told her spouse, unaware that she had not disconnected the call. The mother on the other end, Katura Stokes, began recording the teacher’s Jan 20 rant with her cell phone, as her 12-year-old son listened in.

“Your son has learned to lie to everybody,” Newman was filmed saying at another point. “You’ve taught him to make excuses that nothing is his fault. This is what Black people do, this is what Black people do. White people do it too, but Black people do it way more.”

Watch an unedited clip of Newman’s racist rant below:

Stokes’ family is now suing the Palmdale School District over Newman, who has since resigned from the Desert Willow Fine Arts, Science and Technology Magnet Academy. The rant allegedly occurred after the two met with Newman on Zoom to ask about her son’s difficulties accessing some of the school’s online educational tools.

Stokes’ attorney Neil Gehlawat said that his client was so taken aback by the rant that she called the school’s principal while it was still going on, to let the principal listen in. At some point, a school staffer allegedly called Newman mid-rant and asked, “You know there’s a parent that’s been recording this? Have you been making obscenities and profanities and saying these things about a student?”

Newman allegedly denied that she had, and then exited out of the Zoom call, Gehlawat told KTLA. Barely an hour after the call, Newman was reportedly ordered to a face-to-face with Palmdale Superintendent Raul Maldonado. A district spokesperson said that Newman allegedly refused to view the recording and said that she’d rather resign than undergo an investigation about the incident. She was immediately put on paid administrative leave and resigned three days later.

In February, the Palmdale School District held a news conference in which district spokesman David Garcia called the behavior “gross, professional misconduct of a now-former Palmdale teacher,” the Antelope Valley Press reported. The district subsequently apologized to the family and offered counseling to Stokes and her son, who according to Gehlawat, became “visibly upset” by his teacher’s disparaging remarks.