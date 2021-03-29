Monday, March 29, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Quincy Newell Named New Hidden Empire Film Group COO

By Fahnia Thomas
0

Quincy Newell
Quincy Newell, Hidden Empire Film Group COO

*Congratulations are in order!

This month, Hidden Empire Film Group announced Quincy Newell as their new chief operating officer.

According to an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter – the film and TV production entity run by filmmaker Deon Taylor, Roxanne Avent and billionaire businessman Robert F. Smith – the industry veteran was brought on board to oversee the day-to-day running of the indie producer. Before launching TwentyOne14 Media – where he will continue as CEO of the boutique producer and distributor – Newell co-founded Codeblack Entertainment, which eventually became the movie label Codeblack Films at Lionsgate.

And Hidden Empire Film Group has promoted Omar Joseph to president, production and music, where he will oversee the company’s slate of projects from development to exhibition and distribution, in addition to all music related elements for content. Both Newell and Joseph will report to Taylor and Avent, co-founders of the Hidden Empire Film Group.

“Quincy is a veteran and trusted leader who consistently delivers success. He is highly qualified to expand the visibility and depth of Hidden Empire Film Group as we continue to build ourselves as a preeminent media company. I have tremendous confidence in his leadership and it is a privilege to have him in our family,” Taylor, director on The Intruder and Fatale, said in a statement.

Hidden Empire Film Group’s recent film credits also include the John Lewis biopic Freedom Ride; the psychological thriller Don’t Fear; the psychological thriller Silent John, to be directed by Aisha Tyler; the sports action heist thriller Free Agents and CJ Entertainment’s horror title Grave Hill.

“I’ve been a fan of Deon and Roxanne’s for many years and it is an honor to finally join them at Hidden Empire Film Group. The company they have built over the years is remarkable and it is a privilege to collaborate and tell exciting and compelling stories. This is the start of an incredible journey,” Newell added in his own statement.

Newell’s career has also included executive stints at Rhino Entertainment, Ventura Distribution, Vivendi Entertainment and Lionsgate.

Hidden Empire Film Group
Hidden Empire Film Group

Previous articleLil Nas X Drops Nike ‘Satan’ Shoes Made with Human Blood Amid Backlash to His ‘Montero’ Video
Next articleBLIND ITEM: Flipping the Script
Fahnia Thomas

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Tessica Brown (‘Gorilla Glue Girl’) and Her Fiancé Announce Her Pregnancy

Fisher Jack - 0
*Congratulations are in order for Tessica Brown aka “Gorilla Glue Girl” and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, as Brown is pregnant, with the couple expecting...
Read more
Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
Social Heat

Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying...
Read more
Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO