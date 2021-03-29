Quincy Newell Named New Hidden Empire Film Group COO

*Congratulations are in order!

This month, Hidden Empire Film Group announced Quincy Newell as their new chief operating officer.

According to an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter – the film and TV production entity run by filmmaker Deon Taylor, Roxanne Avent and billionaire businessman Robert F. Smith – the industry veteran was brought on board to oversee the day-to-day running of the indie producer. Before launching TwentyOne14 Media – where he will continue as CEO of the boutique producer and distributor – Newell co-founded Codeblack Entertainment, which eventually became the movie label Codeblack Films at Lionsgate.

And Hidden Empire Film Group has promoted Omar Joseph to president, production and music, where he will oversee the company’s slate of projects from development to exhibition and distribution, in addition to all music related elements for content. Both Newell and Joseph will report to Taylor and Avent, co-founders of the Hidden Empire Film Group.

“Quincy is a veteran and trusted leader who consistently delivers success. He is highly qualified to expand the visibility and depth of Hidden Empire Film Group as we continue to build ourselves as a preeminent media company. I have tremendous confidence in his leadership and it is a privilege to have him in our family,” Taylor, director on The Intruder and Fatale, said in a statement.

Hidden Empire Film Group’s recent film credits also include the John Lewis biopic Freedom Ride; the psychological thriller Don’t Fear; the psychological thriller Silent John, to be directed by Aisha Tyler; the sports action heist thriller Free Agents and CJ Entertainment’s horror title Grave Hill.

“I’ve been a fan of Deon and Roxanne’s for many years and it is an honor to finally join them at Hidden Empire Film Group. The company they have built over the years is remarkable and it is a privilege to collaborate and tell exciting and compelling stories. This is the start of an incredible journey,” Newell added in his own statement.

Newell’s career has also included executive stints at Rhino Entertainment, Ventura Distribution, Vivendi Entertainment and Lionsgate.