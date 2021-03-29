Monday, March 29, 2021
Quincy Mason Floyd on Moment He Found out About Death of his Dad, George Floyd (Watch)

Quincy Mason Floyd speaks about his father, George Floyd, on Good Morning Britain (Mar 29, 2021)

*As Minneapolis braces for Monday’s opening testimony in Derek Chauvin’s trial, Quincy Mason Floyd opened up to “Good Morning Britain” about the moment he found out that his dad, George Floyd, died after being held down by Chauvin’s knee.

“It was not even real, it was like a snap of the finger. I just got down on both knees and collapsed.. my wife comes in and goes, ‘What’s going on? What’s wrong with you?,” Quincy told “Good Morning Britain” on Monday. He added, “I kind of got the shaking a lot, I couldn’t speak, I was just numb. She looked at the TV and went, ‘Oh my God’ and she just turned the TV off. She said, ‘Babe, I’m so sorry’ and hugged me, real, real tight hold me, and then I just couldn’t speak.”

Quincy, who last saw his father when he was five years old, said of Chauvin being accused of second- and third-degree murder: “I don’t know why they’re giving this man third-degree, it should be first degree. Third degree is just a slap on the wrist. I don’t think justice is being served by using third degree, it needs to be first degree. He took my father’s life from him, he didn’t deserve that at all.”

Quincy also said he expected renewed rioting as a result of the trial.

“I feel like we’re going to start rioting again, there’s going to be violence, people breaking in and stuff and tainting the neighborhoods. I don’t feel like they should do that but I stand in pain, they understand my pain,” he explained.
Watch below:

EURPublisher01

