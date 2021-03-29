Monday, March 29, 2021
NFL Star QB Cam Newton Hosts New BET Digital Convo Series ‘Sip n’ Smoke’ / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*NEW YORK, NY –  BET Digital announces the launch of its new original weekly talk show Sip N’ Smoke, an 8-episode sit-down interview series, hosted by NFL superstar quarterback, Cam Newton. Premiering Wednesday, March 31 at 1:00 pm ET on BET.com and BET’s YouTube channel, the show underscores Atlanta’s recognition as the new culture capital of America and centers around all things Black culture.

Newton gets real with some of ATL’s notable personalities who call the city home, including comedian and businessman Steve Harvey, rapper and media personality 2 Chainz, singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor, producer and activist David Banner, prominent nightclub owner Mr Magic, social media influencer Zoie, rapper and actress Da Brat, beauty industry maven Judy Dupart and actor and former NFL wide receiver Devale Ellis  to sip and sample Cam’s private selection of cigars and cocktails, while diving into hot topics and provocative conversation on life, art, business and everything in between.

“As a sports figure, I don’t always get to shed layers and give people a glimpse of off-the-field Cam, so it’s cool to join the BET Digital family and host Sip N’ Smoke,” said Cam Newton. “This series gives me the opportunity to put on for ATL, celebrate some of the people and things that inspire me and to create with my production company Iconic Saga.”

“We’re excited to partner with Cam Newton on ‘Sip N’ Smoke’ and to continue serving our vast multi-platform audience with best-in-class topical coverage featuring our most popular personalities,” said Amy Barnett, Senior Vice President & General Manager of BET Digital. “BET Digital remains the leading African American entertainment and news brand by engaging millions of viewers every month with an award-winning slate of entertaining and informative content.”

Cam Newton & Steve Harvey
Sip N’ Smoke is produced by Iconic Saga and Liquid Light Productions. Derrick Speight and Amber Mike serve as executive producers for BET.

For more on Sip N’ Smoke and other BET content, visit BET.com and follow us @bet across social platforms (FacebookYouTubeInstagramTwitter).

ABOUT CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton is one of the most recognizable names in the NFL. Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick out of Auburn University, where he also won the National Championship, Cam’s rookie season was nothing short of historic as he broke several NFL records and won the coveted Pepsi Rookie of the Year Award and AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Honors. His accolades continued throughout his career, including the NFL MVP Award and the Best NFL Player ESPY Award. Off the field, Cam is heavily involved in philanthropy and a successful

entrepreneur. The Cam Newton Foundation services communities in Charlotte, Boston and Atlanta. It also supports the Cam Newton 7v7 All Star Football team, which creates pathways for aspiring athletes to college and the NFL. His business pursuits include his production company Iconic Saga Productions. He owns one of the most highly coveted hotspots in Atlanta – the Fellaship Lounge. Other business partnerships include Meshika Hats, Apparis Apparel, Vinta Bags and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

ICONIC SAGA PRODUCTIONS:
Iconic Saga Productions based in Atlanta Ga, was founded by NFL Superstar Cam Newton in 2012. The creative team, orchestrated by Executive Producer; David Ricks, fosters diverse storytelling concepts and brings them to life. Iconic Saga’s credits include Downy Defy Damage (Proctor and Gamble), All In With Cam Newton (Nickelodeon), Sip and Smoke (BET Digital), Iron Sharpens Iron (Quibi), Bless the Babies(Facebook), Football Town-Valdosta (NFL Network) and more. Iconic is also widely recognized for creating an award-winning athlete-based channel on YouTube (Cam Newton Presents) that has garnered 500 Thousand active subscribers and over 25 Million views.

ABOUT LIQUID LIGHT PRODUCTIONS:
Liquid Light provides cutting edge creativity and capital to the world’s most iconic celebrities and athletes. Their mission is to amplify their partners’ voices and media empires, starting on YouTube, and leading into original series sales.

ABOUT BET
BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African American audience. The primary BET channel is in 125 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET+, the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience; BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.
source: BET

Fisher Jack

