Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes Sell Out in Less Than a Minute, Nike Sues

*Lil Nas X announced his limited-edition sneaker collection last week called “Satan” which features a pentagram and real human blood.

The rapper collaborated with the streetwear company MSCHF on the “Satan Shoes,” only 666 pairs of which were released on Monday for $1,018 a pop. According to PEOPLE, they sold out in less than a minute.

Per Yahoo, the controversial kicks are modified Nike Air Max 97s, and reference Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan’s fall from heaven. The human blood in the sole was drawn from members of the MSCHF team.

Nike was quick to distance itself from the shoes, noting in a statement “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” the company said. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

The company is now suing MSCHF over the custom sneakers.