Graphic Video: Two Teen Girls Kill Uber Eats Driver During Carjacking in DC; Mayor Sends ‘Tone Deaf’ Tweet

*Two teen girls seen in a viral video carjacking and killing an Uber Eats driver in Washington DC were charged with felony murder and armed carjacking, and are being held pending their next court date on March 31.

Mohammad Anwar, a 66-year-old father of three who immigrated from Pakistan, was reportedly making delivery near Nationals Park when the girls, ages 15 and 13, tried to take his car. The 1:27 minute cellphone video begins with Anwar standing to the side of the parked car, apparently trying to get one of the teens out from behind the wheel while the other, clad in pink, can be seen in the passenger seat.

“They’re thieves!” Anwar shouts as he leans into his Honda Accord, struggling with the teen in the passenger seat. Video captured Anwar’s last words, “This is my car!”

Seconds later, with the driver’s side car door open and Anwar half in and half out of the vehicle, the car speeds off. Moments later, it sideswipes a nearby metal barrier and light pole, causing the open driver’s side door to violently slam into Anwar’s body. The car then races down the block and out of sight, turning a corner onto N Street SE before the sounds of a crash send witnesses who were recording Anwar’s struggle running toward the wreck. Video captures the two girls climbing out of the overturned vehicle with the help of National Guard troops who were in the area — and Anwar face down on a nearby sidewalk, surrounded by debris and apparently struggling to move.

It’s unclear why the girls targeted Anwar, who picked them up at the Navy Yard Metro station around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and drove them a short distance to the vicinity of Nationals Park, near where the struggle began.

Warning: Cellphone video of the carjacking below is graphic.

Meanwhile, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser deleted her tweet that advised people on how to prevent auto theft after days of silence about the killed Uber Eats driver. Her official Twitter account posted a Metropolitan Police Department video about preventing car thefts on Sunday with the caption: “Auto theft is a crime of opportunity. Follow these steps to reduce the risk of your vehicle becoming a target. Remember the motto, #ProtectYourAuto.”

The tweet drew outrage from critics who called it tone deaf. Anwar died last Tuesday The tweet was deleted late Sunday.

One critic tweeted: “Horrible timing on this clearly scheduled tweet. And even if Mohammed Anwar wasn’t dead, carjackings are a plague in DC — there isn’t a lot you can do [with regard to] risk reduction besides simply not driving a car.”