Eric Holder Jr. (Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer) Wants Reduction on his $6.5 million Bail

*The man who fatally shot Nipsey Hussle is asking for a reduction on his $6.5 million bail and claims he’s not a danger to the public.

Eric Holder Jr. appeared in court Thursday and his public defender Lowynn Young stated she filed a bail reduction motion for Holder. She said that a $4 million bail would be better suited for her client as it would ease concerns for the court and District Attorney. Additionally, the paperwork claims Holder is not a risk to the public because he doesn’t have a passport and he has close family within the community.

Prosecutors have until March 30 to respond to the motion as per Judge Curtis B. Rappe and Holder’s follow-up trial is scheduled for April 6th. On March 31, 201, Holder approached Nipsey Hussle at his Marathon Clothing store where he was meeting and greeting fans. The men had a conversation in relation to Hussle accusing Holder of snitching. Holder left the storefront and came back with several guns and allegedly fired multiple shots at the rapper.

