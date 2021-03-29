DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic’ Virtual Series to Air on BET as 6-episode Special / WATCH

*DJ Cassidy recently inked a deal with BET to air six episodes of his viral “Pass The Mic” series. The first episode aired on Saturday after the NAACP Awards. An insider told Page Six: “He’s bringing over 30 of the biggest R&B artists of the mid 1990s to appear on the specials.”

The surprise lineup reportedly included SWV, 112, Dru Hill and Sisqo, according to the report.

Cassidy started producing the series last summer to celebrate his 39th birthday with a “Pass the Mic” party on Twitch.

“There were like 25,000 people who watched,” Cassidy told Page Six at the time. “It started off as a passion project, and now I want to do it once a month . . . and have people tell their stories through the DJ . . . It unites legendary artists with a specific genre.”

Cassidy has reportedly called on several of his celeb pals for “Pass the Mic: Volume Two – Golden Era of Hip-Hop” music series, including LL Cool J, Run-DMC and Salt-N-Pepa.

Billboard has called the series “perfect-for-quarantine.”

This is how we do it it’s Friday Night, @DJCassidy took us back with @montelljordan This Is How We do It!! #NAACPImageAwards #PassTheMac pic.twitter.com/2etUVJU56M — BET (@BET) March 28, 2021

Cassidy told Variety of his new specials, “I’ll continue to be celebrating my musical heroes of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s through their iconic records of all eras and genres… I grew up watching BET, and I was exposed to many if not all of my musical heroes through watching their music videos on ‘Video Soul,’ ‘Rap City’ or their many other shows.

“So to partner with the network to bring ‘Pass the Mic’ to the next level and to a wider audience is really a surreal experience.”