Monday, March 29, 2021
DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic’ Virtual Series to Air on BET as 6-episode Special / WATCH

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*DJ Cassidy recently inked a deal with BET to air six episodes of his viral “Pass The Mic” series. The first episode aired on Saturday after the NAACP Awards. An insider told Page Six: “He’s bringing over 30 of the biggest R&B artists of the mid 1990s to appear on the specials.”

The surprise lineup reportedly included SWV, 112, Dru Hill and Sisqo, according to the report. 

Cassidy started producing the series last summer to celebrate his 39th birthday with a “Pass the Mic” party on Twitch

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ Cassidy (@djcassidy)

“There were like 25,000 people who watched,” Cassidy told Page Six at the time. “It started off as a passion project, and now I want to do it once a month . . . and have people tell their stories through the DJ . . . It unites legendary artists with a specific genre.”

Adding, “It started off as a passion project… It unites legendary artists with a specific genre,” he told the outlet.

Cassidy has reportedly called on several of his celeb pals for “Pass the Mic: Volume Two – Golden Era of Hip-Hop” music series, including LL Cool J, Run-DMC and Salt-N-Pepa.

Billboard has called the series “perfect-for-quarantine.” 

Cassidy told Variety of his new specials, “I’ll continue to be celebrating my musical heroes of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s through their iconic records of all eras and genres… I grew up watching BET, and I was exposed to many if not all of my musical heroes through watching their music videos on ‘Video Soul,’ ‘Rap City’ or their many other shows.

“So to partner with the network to bring ‘Pass the Mic’ to the next level and to a wider audience is really a surreal experience.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

