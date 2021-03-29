Monday, March 29, 2021
Home News crime
crime

‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Deshayla Harris Fatally Shot in Virginia Beach Shooting

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Twitter

*Deshayla “Shay” Harris, one of the stars of the reality show “Bad Girls Club,” was killed in a Virginia Beach on Friday night.

Per New York Post, Harris, 29, of Norfolk, Virginia, was fatally shot along during a series of shootings that left eight people wounded and a suspected gunman dead.

Hours before the shooting Harris posted video of herself on Instagram in which she stated: “I’m only doing s**t that’s gonna make me elevate!” 

According to the New York Post, the violence began around 11:30 p.m. Friday, at two locations a block apart. The chaos resulted in the Virginia Beach Police Department detaining several suspects early Saturday, 13NewsNow reported. Among the injured was a police officer who was struck by a car at the scene. The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to live.

READ MORE: EUR Exclusive Clip: Judi Jackson from ‘Bad Girls Club’ is Called to ‘Couples Court’ – WATCH

“What you can see is we had a very chaotic incident — a very chaotic night at the beach,” Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters Saturday morning.

Harris’ death was confirmed by her sister, Tashara “Shani” Harris, who wrote on Facebook early Saturday: “I didn’t get a txt from you this morning, you broke my heart Deshayla Shay Harris, why you leave us like this? My heart hurt so bad.”

The shooting began when a fight broke out and someone opened fire, Virginia Beach Police said in a statement.

While police were investigating the initial shooting scene, which left multiple people shot, more gunfire rang out several blocks away and one woman was hit. It remains unclear if Harris was a bystander.

“The adult female victim in this shooting succumbed to her injuries at the scene,” police said in the statement. “It is not currently believed this shooting incident is currently related to the initial incident.”

Harris appeared in the 17th and final season of Oxygen’s “Bad Girls Club” in 2017.

Previous articleComplete Winners List of the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on BET Hosted by Anthony Anderson
Next articleDJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic’ Virtual Series to Air on BET as 6-episode Special / WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Tessica Brown (‘Gorilla Glue Girl’) and Her Fiancé Announce Her Pregnancy

Fisher Jack - 0
*Congratulations are in order for Tessica Brown aka “Gorilla Glue Girl” and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, as Brown is pregnant, with the couple expecting...
Read more
Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
Social Heat

Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying...
Read more
Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO