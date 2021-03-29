‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Deshayla Harris Fatally Shot in Virginia Beach Shooting

*Deshayla “Shay” Harris, one of the stars of the reality show “Bad Girls Club,” was killed in a Virginia Beach on Friday night.

Per New York Post, Harris, 29, of Norfolk, Virginia, was fatally shot along during a series of shootings that left eight people wounded and a suspected gunman dead.

Hours before the shooting Harris posted video of herself on Instagram in which she stated: “I’m only doing s**t that’s gonna make me elevate!”

According to the New York Post, the violence began around 11:30 p.m. Friday, at two locations a block apart. The chaos resulted in the Virginia Beach Police Department detaining several suspects early Saturday, 13NewsNow reported. Among the injured was a police officer who was struck by a car at the scene. The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to live.

“What you can see is we had a very chaotic incident — a very chaotic night at the beach,” Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters Saturday morning.

Harris’ death was confirmed by her sister, Tashara “Shani” Harris, who wrote on Facebook early Saturday: “I didn’t get a txt from you this morning, you broke my heart Deshayla Shay Harris, why you leave us like this? My heart hurt so bad.”

The shooting began when a fight broke out and someone opened fire, Virginia Beach Police said in a statement.

While police were investigating the initial shooting scene, which left multiple people shot, more gunfire rang out several blocks away and one woman was hit. It remains unclear if Harris was a bystander.

“The adult female victim in this shooting succumbed to her injuries at the scene,” police said in the statement. “It is not currently believed this shooting incident is currently related to the initial incident.”

Harris appeared in the 17th and final season of Oxygen’s “Bad Girls Club” in 2017.