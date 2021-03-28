Tessica Brown (‘Gorilla Glue Girl’) and Her Fiancé Announce Her Pregnancy

*Congratulations are in order for Tessica Brown aka “Gorilla Glue Girl” and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, as Brown is pregnant, with the couple expecting their first child together!

Brown’s manager Gina Rodriguez confirmed the news on Saturday (Mar. 27). Rodriguez says her client has an ultrasound appointment scheduled for next week, but took not one or two, but four at-home pregnancy tests, which all came back positive. Plus, Brown is said to have been experiencing some real nausea lately.

Rodriguez adds that the couple look to blend their families together, as Brown has 5 kids from a previous relationship and Madison has 4 kids. In total, they’ll have 10 with their newborn. Rodriguez also shares that the pair have been together for a year and just got engaged last June; however, they’ve dated before, some years back. While Brown’s gained notoriety for her viral Gorilla Glue accident, Madison is an entrepreneur with his own lawn care and floor cleaning business. #Socialites join us in sending congrats!

