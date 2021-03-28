Sunday, March 28, 2021
Home News crime
crime

L’Daijohnique Lee Sues City of Dallas, Bar and White Man Seen Beating Her on Video / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

L’Daijohnique Lee - Austin Shuffield
L’Daijohnique Lee – Austin Shuffield

*L’Daijohnique Lee is a Black Dallas woman who has filed a lawsuit against the city, a local bar and Austin Shuffield, a white man who beat her in an attack in 2019 that was caught on camera.

In her lawsuit, Lee alleges that Shuffield, now 32, berated her with racial slurs while physically attacking her in an altercation in a parking lot in March 2019, The Dallas Morning News
reported. Lee also contends that the bar where Shuffield worked had served him too many drinks and likely should never have employed him. She also noted that the city did her wrong by trying to arrest her following the incident.

Video of the parking lot assault shows Shuffield punching Lee multiple times. Demetria Obilor, a TV reporter, tweeted that Lee, now 26, was charged with felony criminal mischief because she broke Shuffield’s car windows after he assaulted her.

When she went to call the police, the man knocked her cell phone out of her hands and began attacking her. According to The Dallas Morning News, Lee needed to be hospitalized afterward and later revealed that she was so traumatized that she slept at hotels out of fear, reports Blavity.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Challenge To Success: Touted Charter Schools Network Ordered To Pay $2.4M In Discrimination Case

Lee’s suit, filed in Dallas County district court, seeks an unlisted amount of damages. Her lawsuit argues that Shuffield beat, assaulted and left her terrified of the potential for additional harm.

Court documents allege that the man was intoxicated at the time and that the bar High & Tight had allowed him to buy drinks “after it was apparent … that Shuffield was intoxicated to the extent that he presented a clear danger to himself and others.”

Shuffield’s lawyers told The Dallas Morning News that the case has been “reverse engineered to have a different narrative for how everything went down,” expressing that the 26-year-old woman brought up the allegations “after the fact” and failed to communicate the presence of a gun or the man’s racist rant in the initial police report.

Additionally, Shuffield’s attorney said that the legal measure against his client was unexpected and that they aim to file a counterclaim and request Lee’s deposition.

“I did not think that she would have the audacity to put this in writing and open herself up to a counterclaim and a deposition, which is going to happen pretty quickly if we have any say in it,” lawyer Scott Palmer said.

Shuffield, by the way, was let go from his job at the bar shortly after the video went public, according to NBC.

Previous articleHow an Obscure ‘Heatwave’ Song Turned into a Mega Hit for Michael Jackson
Next articleTessica Brown (‘Gorilla Glue Girl’) and Her Fiancé Announce Her Pregnancy
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Tessica Brown (‘Gorilla Glue Girl’) and Her Fiancé Announce Her Pregnancy

Fisher Jack - 0
*Congratulations are in order for Tessica Brown aka “Gorilla Glue Girl” and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, as Brown is pregnant, with the couple expecting...
Read more
Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
Social Heat

Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying...
Read more
Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO