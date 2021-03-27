Saturday, March 27, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

The Pulse of Entertainment: Trusted Voice, Lady Bri’s ‘This Will Be the Day’ on CW Docu-Series

By Eunice Moseley
0

LadyBri
Lady Bri’s ‘This Will Be the Day’ single picked up by CW Network.

*“There’s power in words. I love words…words can effect change. My mother said, ‘Everyone can sing. Have a voice…a trusted voice,’” said Lady Bri. The very talented vocalist and songwriter’s latest single is “This Will Be the Day” (Positive Music), which is featured in the opening of CW’s new docu-series “All American Stories.” “I think lyrics minister to some affect.”

The “This Will Be the Day” single is accompanied by a very emotional and inspiring music video. The video has Lady Bri at the microphone singing her emotional ballad with a screen in the back of her showing scenes from the 2018 Winter Olympics as an athlete overcomes challenges. The “All American Stories” docu-series follows the real life experiences of eight athletes who had to prevail over unimaginable obstacles in pursuit of greatness. The docu-series is a spin-off of CW’s “All American,” which was inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger.

The music video was produced and directed by Matt Wilcox (Blue Ox Films) and shot at Creative House Studios in Lady Bri’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The “This Will Be the Day” single features a choir in the background.

“Tim Myers does production,” Lady Bri said when I mentioned the quality of the music and production on the “This Will Be the Day” single is outstanding. “He is a genius. This is my first self-written song. It was just me and Tim.”

The pastor’s daughter’s real name is Bri Byrant.

“I came up in the church…I was like the little Drummer boy,” she admitted. “I’m a Christian girl. I have a moral compass.”

MORE ON EURWEB: BHERC ‘Sistas Are Doin’ it for Themselves’ Film Showcase Opens Saturday on BHERC.TV

As a result of her keeping her moral compass God has allowed her voice to be in over 100 broadcast placements that include CBS’ “The World’s Best;” CVS: Beauty in Real Life ad; “American Idol,” Netflix’s “Selling Sunset;” MTV’s “The Hills New Beginnings,” and McDonalds, LL Bean and Powerade ads. She has over three million Spotify streams, making her a multi-platinum seller.

When asked how the song came to her she said, “I felt very alone. The television was muted and the Olympics were on. I was at the microphone and I got so much into it (the Olympics).”

Lady Bri is also part of a band called Welshly Arms, which has toured around the globe performing at such festival events as Lollapalooza, Bottlerock, Life is Beautiful and Hangout Festival – to name a few.

“There are three projects out…three EPs,” she concluded. “I got a project with Positive Music. One of my cousins said, ‘Did you see ‘All America? You need to watch it.’ And I did.”

As they say, and the rest is history. Lady Bri’s record label Positive Music is an independent brand established in 1999 that also publishes music and manages artists. Its founder, Tyler Bacon, has a multinational reach that is helping to shape a new era for entertainment. www.PositiveMusic.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 22nd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services.  Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

Previous articleGullah Geechee Nation Strives To Survive
Next articleResearchers Develop Cheap, Rapid Test For COVID-19 Variants
Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
Social Heat

Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying...
Read more
Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO