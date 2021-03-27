*“There’s power in words. I love words…words can effect change. My mother said, ‘Everyone can sing. Have a voice…a trusted voice,’” said Lady Bri. The very talented vocalist and songwriter’s latest single is “This Will Be the Day” (Positive Music), which is featured in the opening of CW’s new docu-series “All American Stories.” “I think lyrics minister to some affect.”

The “This Will Be the Day” single is accompanied by a very emotional and inspiring music video. The video has Lady Bri at the microphone singing her emotional ballad with a screen in the back of her showing scenes from the 2018 Winter Olympics as an athlete overcomes challenges. The “All American Stories” docu-series follows the real life experiences of eight athletes who had to prevail over unimaginable obstacles in pursuit of greatness. The docu-series is a spin-off of CW’s “All American,” which was inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger.

The music video was produced and directed by Matt Wilcox (Blue Ox Films) and shot at Creative House Studios in Lady Bri’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The “This Will Be the Day” single features a choir in the background.

“Tim Myers does production,” Lady Bri said when I mentioned the quality of the music and production on the “This Will Be the Day” single is outstanding. “He is a genius. This is my first self-written song. It was just me and Tim.”

The pastor’s daughter’s real name is Bri Byrant.

“I came up in the church…I was like the little Drummer boy,” she admitted. “I’m a Christian girl. I have a moral compass.”

As a result of her keeping her moral compass God has allowed her voice to be in over 100 broadcast placements that include CBS’ “The World’s Best;” CVS: Beauty in Real Life ad; “American Idol,” Netflix’s “Selling Sunset;” MTV’s “The Hills New Beginnings,” and McDonalds, LL Bean and Powerade ads. She has over three million Spotify streams, making her a multi-platinum seller.

When asked how the song came to her she said, “I felt very alone. The television was muted and the Olympics were on. I was at the microphone and I got so much into it (the Olympics).”

Lady Bri is also part of a band called Welshly Arms, which has toured around the globe performing at such festival events as Lollapalooza, Bottlerock, Life is Beautiful and Hangout Festival – to name a few.

“There are three projects out…three EPs,” she concluded. “I got a project with Positive Music. One of my cousins said, ‘Did you see ‘All America? You need to watch it.’ And I did.”

As they say, and the rest is history. Lady Bri’s record label Positive Music is an independent brand established in 1999 that also publishes music and manages artists. Its founder, Tyler Bacon, has a multinational reach that is helping to shape a new era for entertainment. www.PositiveMusic.com

