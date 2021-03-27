Saturday, March 27, 2021
The Legendary S.O.S. Band Looks for New Female Lead While Mary Davis Recovers

By Fisher Jack
SOS Band (Abdul Ra'oof & Mary Davis)- Getty
*The famed S.O.S. (Sounds of Success) Band is known for such hits as “Take Your Time (Do It Right),” “Just Be Good To Me,” “Just the Way You Like It,” “Tell me If You Still Care,” and “The Finest.”

The female lead vocalist on the group’s songs is Mary Davis, an original member of The S.O.S. Band when it formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 1977.  However, last year, Davis faced health challenges.

Due to the challenges, Davis is now focusing on her healing.  In the group’s quest to continue performing nationally and internationally, the band is searching for a female singer to step in for Davis.  S.O.S. has posted the following statement:

The SOS Band would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone with overwhelming gratitude for your prayers and well wishes for our beloved Mary Davis. She is recovering well. Please continue to keep her in your prayers. Currently, she must devote her time to healing and recovery, which entails limiting her performance and travel schedule.

This change of events has created a new challenge for the SOS Band. Our focus has always been to bring our fans the best live musical entertainment and we will continue to do so. As the SOS Band continues to support Mary’s recovery, we currently are looking for a professional female vocalist to assist in continuing the vocal legacy of lead vocalist, Mary Davis. As so many legendary groups have done, our intent is to find an amazing vocalist similar to the Mary Davis’ singing vocalist sound. This talented vocalist will have the ability to step in when needed to continue the SOS Band sound that Mary has created with her amazing voice. If you know of or have a similar singing voice with that Mary Davis/ SOS sound, please send a 2- or 3-minute video covering a SOS Band song as lead vocals to [email protected].
Fisher Jack

