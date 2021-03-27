Saturday, March 27, 2021
Outstanding Talent via Zoom at the 22nd Baltimore ‘ULMII’ Entertainment Conference Saturday, April 17, 2021

By Eunice Moseley
ULMII_LosAngeles_stage_2019
‘Uplifting Minds II’ Entertainment Conference’ stage goes online via Zoom in 2021.

*Outstanding talent from the R&B, Country, Gospel, Hip-Hop and Jazz genres to perform via Zoom Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the 22nd annual Baltimore “Uplifting Minds II” (ULMII) Entertainment Conference between 1-3pmET during the “Professional Showcase” and the “National Talent Competition.” Hosted by Magic 95.9FM’s radio personality Doresa Harvey (Ms. D.), “ULMII” is presented in part by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times.

The “ULMII” Entertainment Conference starts with an Industry Panel Q&A Session, followed by the Professional Talent Showcase and ending with the National Talent Competition where six elite acts (singers/songwriters) compete for the 2021 Baltimore “ULMII Best Artist” Award, and over $16,000 valued in products and services.

Blaze 4 Glory Music Group, Vincent Gross Music and Atlas Elite Entertainment are sponsors of the Professional Talent Showcase that includes Hip-Hop’s E. Renee (B4GMG) from Cincinnati; Black Music Award winning Jazz vocalist/trumpeter Vincent Gross (VGM) from Baltimore; R&B’s Shardella Sessions (AEE) from Los Angeles, and R&B’s Denaron from Houston. Some of the talent to be showcased during the National Talent Competition includes R&B’s Jhane from Baltimore, Gospel/R&B’s Ace from Mississippi, and Hip-Hop’s Lil Hyste from San Diego.

Known for inspiring and providing stage opportunities for advancement and collaboration, the “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference is known as an “industry” event where talent is scouted.  Held annually in Baltimore and Los Angeles, the free entertainment conference has an impressive success record from panelists and the artists that have showcased their talents. Parent/manager of a Los Angeles competitor named Miguel said his artist was signed to a record deal by one of the “ULMII” panelists, who was Sr. VP of Jive Records, and as a result today Miguel is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter. Parent/manager of Naturi Naughton said after her performance at the Baltimore “ULMII” she was scouted by Broadway, which led to a run on Broadway. From Broadway she joined the R&B group 3LW and from there she landed a starring role on the STARZ Network series “Power”. In Baltimore, competitors the Featherstone Brothers said in an interview with the City Paper that it was their performance at “ULMII” that resulted in their success. Their original song performed at the conference appeared on the third Dru Hill album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend).” SisQo was there to support “ULMII” panelist Jazz (Dru Hill) and decided to use the song. The song was released as the first single/music video and it is currently a platinum selling song. The Featherstones went on to write and produce for such major artists as Chris Brown. Parent/manager of Los Angeles competitor RoShon Fegan said that what he learned from the “ULMII” panelists helped him take his artist to “the next level.”  That next level was a co-starring role on Disney’s “Shake It Up”, then a starring role on Disney’s “Camp Rock”, which led to him starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”.

For more on the “ULMII” Entertainment Conference or to perform in the National Talent Competition log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com or call 562-424-3836, or email [email protected].  For the Zoom access link to the entertainment conference log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com.

Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

