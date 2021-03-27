Beyonce Hit by Thieves for Over $1 Million in Stolen Goods!

*Somebody wants what Beyonce has worked hard to obtain. So they took it. In other words, Thieves have broken into several of the singer’s storage units and stole over $1 million worth of valuables.

All told, 3 L.A. area storage units filled with Beyonce goodies were hit twice by thieves earlier this month, and the culprits swiped her expensive handbags and dresses, authorities have confirmed.

Here’s MORE via TMZ:

While the storage units are being rented out by her production company, Parkwood Entertainment, we’re told the missing items from the first heist all belong to Queen Bey.

Our sources say burglars came back within a week, and took down 3 storage units in the same facility … making off with handbags, kids toys and photos belonging to one of Beyonce’s stylists.

Bey is the latest singer to have storage units burglarized, and we’re told these kinds of crimes are on the rise. As we first reported, thieves recently stole clothes, family photos and mementos from Miley Cyrus’ storage space.

We’re told LAPD continues to investigate the Beyonce heist, but no arrests yet. If cops can’t solve it, maybe the Beyhive can.