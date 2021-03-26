Wisconsin Bill Would Allow Hair Braiders Statewide to Work Without a License (Video)

*A bipartisan bill that would de-regulate natural hair braiding in Wisconsin is currently making its way through the State Assembly.

Assembly Bill 121, according to Milwaukee’s WTMJ, clarifies that natural hair stylists, such as braiders, won’t need a license to perform their crafts.

“We can make a lot of money with doing hair, but if you’re just starting off and you don’t have money to pay for those classes, it’s going to cost you thousands to be able to get that money,” said Sharmayne Williams who has never operated with a license.

“Some people have spent thousands of dollars going to cosmetology school just to do braids. They come out thousands of dollars in debt, and the class doesn’t go into the detail they need for their industry,” said State Senator Latonya Johnson.

Johnson, of Milwaukee, says she co-authored the bill to help clarify the already-existing law.

“So, in Milwaukee, you don’t need a license, but who knows in Rhinelander, so this basically says wherever you go, there is no need for a license. There never was. You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars,” Johnson said.

Wisconsin Assembly Bill 121 includes language that classifies natural hair stylists, like braiders, twisters and others, from the term “barbering” which requires a cosmetology license.

