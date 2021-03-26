Friday, March 26, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Coronavirus

Ted Cruz Refuses Reporter’s Request to Wear Mask, Cites CDC Data Incorrectly in His Douchy Response (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Ted Cruz
Sen. Ted Cruz refusing to wear a mask at a Capitol Hill press event (March 25, 2021) Screenshot

*During a press conference Thursday (March 25) to discuss Republican Senators’ upcoming visit to the Southern border, a reporter politely asked Senator Ted Cruz to put on a mask. His response? “When I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask.”

He then pointed to his masked Senate colleagues and staffers behind him and told the reporter: “All of us have been immunized. So…”

The reporter told him that a mask would make the press corp feel better. The Texas Republican responded, “You’re welcome to step away, if you’d like.”

Cruz then added: “The whole point of a vaccine… CDC guidance is what we’re following.”

Wrong.

According to the latest CDC guidelines, folks who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe illness and death from the coronavirus, but can still pass the virus to others. Not only is a U.S. Senator flat out wrong on the facts of a disease that has killed more than a half million fellow Americans, he glibly gave the reporter a Sophie’s Choice between doing her job and risking her life … and had the nerve to be arrogant and patronizing with his tone.

Watch below, followed by Seth Meyers’ brilliant takedown of Cruz’ ignorance on Thursday’s “Late Night.”

Previous articlePebbles Announces Big News on Miracle Monday
Next articleWisconsin Bill Would Allow Hair Braiders Statewide to Work Without a License (Video)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
Social Heat

Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying...
Read more
Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO