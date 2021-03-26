Ted Cruz Refuses Reporter’s Request to Wear Mask, Cites CDC Data Incorrectly in His Douchy Response (Watch)

*During a press conference Thursday (March 25) to discuss Republican Senators’ upcoming visit to the Southern border, a reporter politely asked Senator Ted Cruz to put on a mask. His response? “When I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask.”

He then pointed to his masked Senate colleagues and staffers behind him and told the reporter: “All of us have been immunized. So…”

The reporter told him that a mask would make the press corp feel better. The Texas Republican responded, “You’re welcome to step away, if you’d like.”

Cruz then added: “The whole point of a vaccine… CDC guidance is what we’re following.”

Wrong.

According to the latest CDC guidelines, folks who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe illness and death from the coronavirus, but can still pass the virus to others. Not only is a U.S. Senator flat out wrong on the facts of a disease that has killed more than a half million fellow Americans, he glibly gave the reporter a Sophie’s Choice between doing her job and risking her life … and had the nerve to be arrogant and patronizing with his tone.

