Friday, March 26, 2021
Raise A Fist: Pelosi Appoints Maj. Gen. William Walker as House’s First Black Sergeant-At-Arms (Video)

Maj. Gen. William J. Walker
Maj. Gen. William J. Walker (Getty Images)

*House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tapped the commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard to be the House’s first African American sergeant-at-arms.

Maj. Gen. William Walker will lead House security measures as Congress continues to deal with the fallout of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and work out how to keep lawmakers safe moving forward. Walker was closely involved with the security that day as he sent troops to back up overwhelmed Capitol Police.

Walker will replace Paul Irving, who resigned immediately after the MAGA insurrection.

“His historic appointment as the first Black American to serve as Sergeant-at-Arms is an important step forward for this institution and our nation,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Walker has 39 years of military experience, and spent 30 years as a special agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. His appointment comes as the House is ramping up its investigations into the insurrection.

Here’s Walker testifying to a Senate committee that it took over three hours for the Trump administration to approve a request to deploy his troops, following a “frantic” call from then Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund.

- Advertisement -

