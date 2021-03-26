Friday, March 26, 2021
Pooch Hall Confirms Return for ‘Ray Donovan’ Movie After Showtime Series Gets Cancelled

EURweb.com
*Pooch Hall is gearing up to revive his character Daryll Donovan for the upcoming “Ray Donovan” movie.

Hall played Daryll for seven seasons on the hit drama and was just as stunned as fans when the show was canceled last year. In a recent Zoom interview with Urban Hollywood 411, the actor noted that “there was so much more story to tell.”

“I feel like there was so much more story to tell, and even with myself and my character, I was excited to see what was next,” he said.

Starring Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight, the “Ray Donovan” film is slated for a 2022 release, and will reportedly pick up where Season 7 left off when it ended in January of 2020, according to Deadline.

“As a matter of fact, my deal closed like a week ago,” said Hall when asked if he will return for the film. “I’m happy to be a part of the Ray Donovan continuation of season 7… because I had a breakout season in season 7. It was really nice to see Daryll’s side, and to see a little bit more of Daryll’s world, and to see some faces of color. It’s always great working alongside Ms. Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays my mother on the show.”

READ MORE: Ex-Wife of Kel Mitchell Puts Him on Blast, Claims He Owes Her $1.2M

“Ray Donovan” was originally shot in Los Angeles, but later moved to New York, which resulted in several production challenges. 

“It’s always unpredictable, from weather, to just the things that go on in New York. You can’t account for weather. You can’t account for if all of a sudden there is construction or something that happens, something like a pipe blows or something where you can’t predict that stuff and you’ve got to work around it,” Hall said. “Showtime did what they could to make sure we stayed on schedule. But sometimes that would mess with a lot of the actors as far as their schedules and health, and trying to make sure that they’re ready for the next day or even the following day.”

As he waits to begin shooting the film, Hall is keeping busy working on the app WinQuik

“It’s a rapid trivia app that you can download free for your phone. And there’s three ways that you can win money 24 hours a day,” Hall said about the platform. “I host the live shows at 5:30 p.m. L.A. time, 8:30 p.m. East Coast time.”

“I’m like the Black version of Alex Trebek in a sense, God rest his soul,” he added.

You can catch more of Pooch Hall in his latest film “Cherry,” now playing on Apple TV+. The film centers on an army medic suffering from PTSD.

“Based off of the country that we’re in as far as mental health, and opiates, and drug abuse; we have to raise awareness to get people the help that they need,” Hall said.

All seven seasons of “Ray Donovan” are currently available on Hulu.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

