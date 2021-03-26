Nipsey Hussle Estate Settles Legal Battle with the Crips in Trademark Lawsuit



*The Nipsey Hussle estate has reportedly dropped a lawsuit against the Crips after reaching a settlement. `

According to TMZ, Nipsey’s brother, Samiel Asghedom, informed the L.A. County court in writing on Thursday that the estate reached the settlement with Crips LLC.

The estate had sued the notorious L.A. street gang over trademark rights to “The Marathon Continues.” Nipsey (born Ermias Joseph Asghedom) was gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing store on March 31, 2019. Per TMZ, Samiel waged a legal battle against Crips LLC. over “The Marathon Continues” slogan, which became synonymous with Nipsey’s brand after his death.

The suit accused the gang of attempting to trademark the phrase shortly after Nipsey was fatally shot. The estate noted that Nipsey’s family already owns “Marathon” trademarks for various services and products, per Complex.

The gang initially suggested they would withdraw the filings at the request of Nipsey’s family.

“There will absolutely be no trademark legal battle between their organization and Blacc Sam, brother of the late Nipsey Hussle,” the organization told The Blast. “[The Crips] respectively vows to support the wishes of Lauren London and the Asghedom family… We realize that our actions may have been offensive and we have reached out to his family, respectively Nip’s sister, Samantha Smith.”

The Crips would go on to later claim that they are entitled to use the “Marathon” trademark because: “The Crips organization has long used the phrase ‘The Marathon Continues’ as our ideology slogan in the past. Ermias, became a well-known Crip and the phrase became popularized.”

Nipsey’s estate was reportedly seeking monetary damages and a court order to the Crips LLC to destroy all unlawful products that use the “Marathon” trademarks.

The settlement notice filed with the court this week does not include details about the agreement, as both parties “are still hammering out some of the terms.”