Miles Brown On The Importance of ‘Black-Ish’



*“Black-ish” has entered our homes for over seven seasons and continues to shed light on important issues that start must-have-conversations amongst families and friends. As we anticipate a brand new episode airing March 30th at 9:00/8:00pm CT on ABC, EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Miles Brown, who plays Jack Johnson, about why “Black-ish” is a staple show and how he fits into the hip hop mold as a new artist.



Black-ish Season 7 Poster – Image courtesy of ABC

His character’s transition into a vegan: “What can you expect from Jack Johnson…surprising his dad in that way?! [Imagine] telling your parents you’re going vegan after a long run of barbecue marathons. It’s definitely going to be wild, crazy, and full of surprises.”

Why “Black-ish” is important for television viewers now mare than ever: “I think the show really started off with a bang – when it comes to talking about certain sensitive topics people aren’t really used to on television. It’s crazy thinking about behind the scenes…I’m not sure if we’re able to talk about this but we have to because that’s what the show is made for. At this point, people expect us and wait for us to talk about what’s happening on the news.”

How he is adapting as a hip hop artist: “I’m glad I was raised on the right shoulders, as my father is an artist. I’ve seen my perspective as the Gen-Z listener and older artists that my friends may not know who they are. A lot of important things need to be said.”

We can all agree that “Black-ish” is going to give you the real deal in every episode. Check out Brown on “Black-ish” every Tuesday night on ABC and stream his debut project “We The Future.”