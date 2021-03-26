Friday, March 26, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Miles Brown On The Importance of ‘Black-Ish’

By Ty Cole
0


*“Black-ish” has entered our homes for over seven seasons and continues to shed light on important issues that start must-have-conversations amongst families and friends. As we anticipate a brand new episode airing March 30th at 9:00/8:00pm CT on ABC, EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Miles Brown, who plays Jack Johnson, about why “Black-ish” is a staple show and how he fits into the hip hop mold as a new artist.
blackish
Black-ish Season 7 Poster – Image courtesy of ABC

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: https://eurweb.com/2021/03/19/watch-tracee-ellis-ross-talks-marketing-her-hair-at-cnbc-inclusion-in-action-forum/

His character’s transition into a vegan: “What can you expect from Jack Johnson…surprising his dad in that way?! [Imagine] telling your parents you’re going vegan after a long run of barbecue marathons. It’s definitely going to be wild, crazy, and full of surprises.”

Why “Black-ish” is important for television viewers now mare than ever: “I think the show really started off with a bang – when it comes to talking about certain sensitive topics people aren’t really used to on television. It’s crazy thinking about behind the scenes…I’m not sure if we’re able to talk about this but we have to because that’s what the show is made for. At this point, people expect us and wait for us to talk about what’s happening on the news.”

How he is adapting as a hip hop artist: “I’m glad I was raised on the right shoulders, as my father is an artist. I’ve seen my perspective as the Gen-Z listener and older artists that my friends may not know who they are. A lot of important things need to be said.”

We can all agree that “Black-ish” is going to give you the real deal in every episode. Check out Brown on “Black-ish” every Tuesday night on ABC and stream his debut project “We The Future.”

Previous articleLeBron James Set for President’s Award at 52nd NAACP Image Award – Anthony Anderson Back As Host
Next articleBagel Karen’s Black Baby Daddy Speaks Out, Fears for Kids [VIDEO]
Ty Cole

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
Social Heat

Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying...
Read more
Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO