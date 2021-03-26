Friday, March 26, 2021
Malcolm Barrett Explains His Process Behind Playing Aretha Franklin’s Ex-Husband in ‘Genius’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Malcolm Barrett and Cynthia Erivo, Twitter

*Malcolm Barrett is speaking out about his portrayal of Aretha Franklin’s ex-husband Ted White in National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha” series. 

Speaking to ESSENCE about the limited series, Barrett said he wanted his take on White to stay true to Franklin’s recollection of their relationship.

“I definitely did not talk to Ted White in any way shape or form,” Barrett tells the publication. “I know folks that grew up with his kids. I’ve heard one or two things, but it wasn’t my inclination to speak necessarily to him. I feel like it’s kind of a separate thing and, honestly, it kinda just starts with the page and listening to these things.”

Aretha and White married in 1961 when she was age 19. They welcomed their son Teddy White Jr. in 1964. After a 9-year tumultuous relationship, Aretha and Ted called it quits. 

READ MORE: Family of Aretha Franklin Ask Fans to Boycott NatGeo’s ‘Genius’

“Knowing what little I did know about him and seeing the material that is there about him, you’re kind of creating a snapshot into somebody’s life, you know what I mean?” Barrett adds of his decision. “There’s a public persona, there’s a personal persona, and you kind of have to create what makes the most sense to you creatively and also as responsible as you feel because I do feel responsible to tell a story that isn’t wholly one-side while still recognizing that this is, at the end of the day, from the perspective of Aretha Franklin.”

Hear more from Barrett about his portrayal via the Twitter video above.

Meanwhile, Franklin’s family is urging fans of the Queen of Soul to boycott “Genius: Aretha,” National Geographic’s four-night limited series about the rise to fame for the late singer. 

Franklin’s granddaughter Grace posted a TikTok video in which she noted that the producers refused to collaborate with Franklin’s family on the project. Her father, Kecalf Franklin, has also publicly denounced the series starring British actress Cynthia Erivo

“As the immediate family, we feel that it’s important to be involved with any biopic of my grandma’s life, as it’s hard to get any accurate depiction of anyone’s life without speaking to the ones closest to them,” Grace said. 

“During the process of writing, directing, and filming this movie, we’ve reached out to Genius as a family on multiple occasions where we have been disrespected and told we will not be worked wit,” she continued. “As the immediate family — emphasis on immediate — we do not support this film and we ask that you also do not support this film, as we feel extremely disrespected, and we feel there will be many inaccuracies about my grandmother’s life.”

Erivo stars as the late singer in the eight-part series that explores “Franklin’s musical genius and incomparable career – and the immeasurable impact and lasting influence she has had on music and culture around the world.” 

“Genius: Aretha” is currently streaming on Hulu.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

