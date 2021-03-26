Lifetime Announces ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ Will Explore Royal Exit

*Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit is being turned into a movie.

Lifetime has announced the next installment in its Harry & Megan franchise titled “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.” Per press release, the project will reveal what ultimately lead to the couple’s break from the royal family.

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace” is the third edition of Lifetime’s Harry & Meghan movie franchise which includes 2018 hit movie, “Harry & Meghan,” following the love story of newlyweds Prince Harry and American actress Meghan, and 2019’s “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal” which pulled back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the Royal Family during their pivotal first year of marriage.

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace” reveals what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie. The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that “The Firm” was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death.

The private family feuds between Harry and Prince William, Kate and Meghan, and Harry and Prince Charles will also be explored.

Casting is currently underway with production set to begin this spring for a worldwide debut later this year.

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace” is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda will direct from a script by Scarlett Lacey.

In related news, Splash News & Picture Agency,’ a prominent paparazzi shop, has filed for bankruptcy after losing a legal battle with Meghan.

The company is best known for suing celebrities for posting images of themselves on social media.

*via press release, Lifetime Publicity