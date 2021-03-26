Friday, March 26, 2021
Home News
News

Lifetime Announces ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ Will Explore Royal Exit

By Ny MaGee
0

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

*Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit is being turned into a movie.

Lifetime has announced the next installment in its Harry & Megan franchise titled “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.” Per press release, the project will reveal what ultimately lead to the couple’s break from the royal family.

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace” is the third edition of Lifetime’s Harry & Meghan movie franchise which includes 2018 hit movie, “Harry & Meghan,” following the love story of newlyweds Prince Harry and American actress Meghan, and 2019’s “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal” which pulled back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the Royal Family during their pivotal first year of marriage.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan Slams Gayle King for Being ‘PR Mouthpiece’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan+Markle+Commonwealth+Day+Service+2020+zyDCtTdm8Jlx
Getty

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace” reveals what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie. The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that “The Firm” was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death.

The private family feuds between Harry and Prince William, Kate and Meghan, and Harry and Prince Charles will also be explored.

Casting is currently underway with production set to begin this spring for a worldwide debut later this year.

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace” is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda will direct from a script by Scarlett Lacey.

In related news, Splash News & Picture Agency,’ a prominent paparazzi shop, has filed for bankruptcy after losing a legal battle with Meghan.

The company is best known for suing celebrities for posting images of themselves on social media.

*via press release, Lifetime Publicity

Previous articleNipsey Hussle Estate Settles Legal Battle with the Crips in Trademark Lawsuit
Next articleLeBron James to Set for President’s Award at 52nd NAACP Image Award – Anthony Anderson Back As Host
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
Social Heat

Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying...
Read more
Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO