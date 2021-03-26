Friday, March 26, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Entertainment

Jim Crow Soaring in Georgia: Martin Luther King III Says State’s New Voting Laws are ‘Absolutely’ Racist (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Martin Luther King III on CNN

*You knew Republicans in Georgia would move heaven and earth to suppress the Black vote after taking an “L” in the last election. Thanks to folks like Stacey Abrams and a longstanding grass roots effort to turn the deeply red state purple in 2020, Biden secured the state’s 16 electoral votes, and Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff nabbed runoff wins to give their party control of the U.S. Senate.

In response, Republicans in the state legislature have passed new laws designed to make it harder to vote. For example, a photo ID will now be required to vote absentee by mail, after more than 1.3 million Georgia voters used that option during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new bill also cuts the time period people have to request an absentee ballot, and limits where ballot drop boxes can be placed and when they can be accessed. The bill also replaces the elected secretary of state as the chair of the state election board with a new appointee of the legislature, after Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger refused Trump’s request to overturn Georgia’s election results. Additionally, the bill allows the board to remove and replace county election officials deemed to be “underperforming.”

President Biden said during his first press conference Thursday that Georgia’s new voting laws “make Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle.” Democrats and voting rights groups said the law will disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color.

Martin Luther King III was more direct, calling the laws “a form of racism.”

The son of the civil rights legend told CNN people must, “be more vigilant — black people, young people, older people, poor people are going to have to be more vigilant.”

King III continued, “It’s unfortunate this trend is happening across America, and over 40 states across our nation. There used to be a time if you called someone a racist, they would want to retreat. Now it seems to be alright to be a racist. It’s a sad day in America, quite frankly.”

Host Pamela Brown then asked if the new voting restrictions were a form of racism. King III responded, “Oh, absolutely. In the communities of color, and many other communities, after church — ‘souls to the polls.’ People are led to the polls. Certainly we can praise God all the time, and go to church on Sabbath Day, but also, we can participate in the government.”

Watch a clip of the segment below:

Previous article‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Stars Share Conspiracy Theories & BTS Memories
Next articleEx-Wife of Kel Mitchell Puts Him on Blast, Claims He Owes Her $1.2M
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
Social Heat

Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying...
Read more
Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO