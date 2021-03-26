Friday, March 26, 2021
Jacob Blake Sues Kenosha Cop Who Shot and Paralyzed Him

By Ny MaGee
*Jacob Blake is suing the Kenosha cop who repeatedly shot him in the back as he got in his SUV … resulting in injuries that left him paralyzed.

Jacob’s attorney Ben Crump has filed a federal lawsuit against Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey for the August 2020 shooting, TMZ reports. The officer shot Blake as he was about to get into his vehicle following a domestic dispute. 

Here’s more from TMZ:

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Jacob claims he made no physical or verbal threats towards any officer and was trying to walk away from the situation when Sheskey shot him in the back 6 times. In the docs, Jacob says he had a folding knife on him, but he never brandished it or threatened to use it, and when he dropped it on the floor of his SUV Sheskey still opened fire.

READ MORE: No Charges Against Kenosha Police Officer in Jacob Blake Shooting [VIDEO]

mystics protest bullet holes
Washington Mystics in t-shirts protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake

According to the lawsuit, one of the bullets severed Blake’s spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

Sheskey told investigators that he feared for his safety during his encounter with Blake, so he opened fire. Jacobs believes he used excessive force. Sheskey nor the other cops involved were criminally charged.

Video of the Aug 23 incident shows three officers standing with Blake before he walks toward the driver’s side of his car. An officer with his gun drawn follows Blake, then grabs the back of his shirt while firing multiple shots into his back. Blake appears to go limp before he is seen lying on the ground surrounded by officers.

The shooting sparked outrage and led to several nights of protests that turned deadly when 17-year-old suspected white supremacist Kyle Rittenhouse traveled from Illinois (with his mother) to the demonstrations in Kenosha, where he shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third. The GOP praised him for being a “true patriot” and a “hero.”

Jacob is suing the officer for unspecified damages … and he wants a jury trial.

Shaskey’s actions were “undertaken with malice, willfulness, and reckless indifference to the rights” of Blake, the lawsuit said.

