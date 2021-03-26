‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Stars Share Conspiracy Theories & BTS Memories

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*It’s 2021 and Godzilla and Kong are back! But, “One Will Fall.”

On March 31, “Godzilla vs. Kong” will make its debut.

It is the fourth installment in Warner Bros. Pictures’ monster-verse and this time “Atlanta” star Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and “Deadpool 2” star, Julian Dennison (Josh Valentine) are fighting to save the world. How did a conspiracy theorist and a nerd become the last line of defense?

EUR correspondent Tifarah Dixon sat down with the pair to find out – and their conspiracy theory might just blow your mind!

Q: Some might call your character Bernie a conspiracy theorist and some might call him “woke.” There’s a thin line between genius and insanity…have you come across any conspiracy theories you’ve personally bought into or you just found to be funny?

BTH: I heard this conspiracy theory about New York—because I live in New York—and apparently there are cannibals that live in the sewers of New York. It’s true! And they’re called C.H.U.D.S. (Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dwellers). There’s a whole movie about it. Check it out because I honestly believe that it’s true; I wouldn’t put anything past my city. So all I’m saying is, don’t go down to the sewers in New York because if you do, you get what you get!

Q: Set up against Brians’ eccentric character and Millie Bobby Browns’ (Madison Russell) brave character, some might say your character is the ‘voice of reason’. Which of these personalities best describes you in your personal group of friends?

JD: I definitely think Josh Valentine is the ‘voice of reason!’ He is the ‘sanity’ in the ‘insanity’. I have a tight group of friends and we do a lot of stupid stuff but sanity-wise I am him.

To find out who Henry considers to be the ‘Improv King,’ watch our exclusive interview! For more details on “Godzilla vs. Kong” go to godzillavskong.com or follow @godzillavskong.