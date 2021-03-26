BLIND ITEM: The Rapper, the Money and the Mogul

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

When this one named rapper took the fall for the mogul, it was understood the rapper would receive $1M for each year he was sentenced. Instead, he got nothing. While in jail, there was little he could do, but when he got out, there was plenty. Even though he was not signed to the label known for their love of money, several of their enforcers made it clear to the mogul that they would be collecting what was owed.

The mogul stalled them for several years but was finally confronted in Paris, not by the label enforcers, but Russian mafia guys with guns. The mogul wire transferred $10M plus interest and a “handling fee” was paid to the mafia guys.

Can you guess the rapper and the mogul?