Trina Says She’s Ready to Face Off with Lil Kim in Verzuz Battle

*Trina says she is ready to face off with Lil Kim in a virtual Verzuz battle.

“[Lil] Kim is that bitch. Let’s be very clear…When I came into the industry, this is who I looked at, looked up to. This is the lyrics that I recited, this is what made me know that it’s okay to talk that lethal shit…,” she explained during an interview with 103.5 The Beat.

“Therefore, I would feel like that’s equivalent because Kim is legendary, and she got mad records.”

The initial Verzuz battle debuted on Instagram Live last March between series creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Since then, music fans have been treated to battles featuring Snoop Dogg, DMX, Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder, Babyface, Teddy Riley, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole to name a few.

I[t] won’t even feel like a competition because it’s a family thing,” Trian continued. “I’m probably gonna be so much more engaged in her records than anything cuz it’ll go back to when I first heard her, so I’ll be in my vibe, like fanned out…That’s just what I would say. That’s just my little opinion, but nobody reached out.”

Trina and Lil Kim have long been friends but were briefly estranged until each suffered a personal tragedy that brought them back together. Kim discussed this in an interview with Nick Cannon, recalling how they reunited after Trina’s mom died and Kim’s father passed.

“Her and I used to be really really close before long time we were kinda estranged…Her and I feel like her mom and my dad brought us back together. Its crazy,” Kim explained.

Meanwhile, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland recently announced that the Triller Network acquired Verzuz. Per Rolling Stone, the acquisition ends a recent partnership between the beat-battle project and Apple Music

“This is a momentous occasion not only for Verzuz and Triller but the music business as a whole,” Swizz Beatz and Timbaland said in a joint statement. “By putting Verzuz in the Triller Network ecosystem and expanding the Verzuz brand to be side by side with the powerful Triller app, we will be able to continue to grow and evolve the music business as a whole, as we have been doing. To have partners in Triller who share our vision, specifically to celebrate and elevate the amazing artists who continue to shape culture around the world and give the consumer more direct access, is game changing.”