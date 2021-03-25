Thursday, March 25, 2021
Saweetie Says Encounter with Hot 97’s Ebro Darden Triggered Her ‘PTSD’

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*Rapper Saweetie is speaking out about having PTSD during her rise to stardom, claiming that for a while, she had to “dim her light.”

Speaking to Cosmopolitan for the magazine’s latest cover story, the 27-year-old artist recalls how an interview with Hot 97 radio personality Ebro Darden triggered her PTSD.

Per SandraRose, Saweetie was promoting her single “Icy Girl” in 2018 when Ebro asked is she was “rapper rapper” or just another “pretty girl who raps a little bit.”

Saweetie replied, “I’m a rapper. I’m a rapper rapper.”

She tells Cosmo the moment was a “gut punch” and left her feeling “ambushed” by Ebro. 

“It was a really dark point in my life,” she says. “ I went from being so loved so quickly because of ‘Icy Grl’ to, on my first promo run, well, you saw the interview. The script flipped really quick, like night and day. I was like, Wait… I had PTSD from that.”

Ebro has responded to Saweetie’s claim that she suffered from PTSD after he questioned her freestyling skills.

“Apparently having an opinion on her freestyle rap gave Saweetie PTSD,” he tweeted on Wednesday, “should I feel bad?”

On the Hot 97 blog, he addressed the issue further.

“You want to rap and it is just ‘cool,’ we gone tell you,” he wrote. “So happy for her success, but that doesn’t mean we can be dishonest about freestyle… love @saweetie tho.”

Meanwhile, Saweetie tells the publication that she’s more confident and in a much better place today.

“Last year was the year that I finally became comfortable in my own skin. I kind of figured out what my purpose was,” Saweetie told the outlet. “I think it’s important to show little Black and brown girls that they can be successful in whatever they want to do. If I can do it, you can do it too.”

“I won’t act like there isn’t a certain type of power that comes with people admiring your face. But that’s not something that gets me off,” she added elsewhere. “I like being Female Athlete of the Year. I like getting 4.0s for a straight year. I like knowing that I write my own songs. I like knowing that I create my own treatments. I like knowing that I donated $150,000 to Black Lives Matter.”

She then referred to her upcoming project Pretty Bitch Music: “It’s my way of taking back all those years where I feel I had to dim my light,” she said.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

