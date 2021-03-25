Rajon Rondo Traded to LA Clippers for Lou Williams / VIDEO

*The LA Clippers announced that the team has acquired Rajon Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Lou Williams, two second-round draft picks (Portland 2023, LAC 2027) and cash considerations.

“Lou is arguably the greatest sixth man to ever play the game, and he represented much more than that as a Clipper,” said Lawrence Frank, President of Basketball Operations. “He is a leader and a connector, earning the highest level of respect from teammates and opponents alike. He lifted all of us. We will miss Lou and his family dearly.”

Williams is a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year (2014-15, 2017-18, and 2018-19) and the NBA’s all-time leading reserve scorer. Drafted directly out of high school by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 45th overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft, Williams has played with Philadelphia, Atlanta, Toronto, the Lakers, Houston, and the Clippers in 1,043 regular-season games. Williams has scored 15,000 points in his career (12,813 as a reserve) and holds averages of 14.4 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds in 24.7 minutes.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Rajon to the Clippers,” said Frank. “He is a proven winner, a relentless competitor, and one of the most skilled orchestrators of his era. We believe he will elevate our group and continue to propel us forward.”

Rondo is a two-time NBA champion, four-time All-Star, and two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member. He has played with Boston, Dallas, Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans, the Lakers, and Atlanta. In 900 regular-season games (731 starts), he’s averaged 10.0 points, 8.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 30.6 minutes. He has also led the league in assists three times and steals once. Among active players, Rondo ranks fourth in assists (7,310 at 15th overall in NBA history) and sixth in steals (1,470).

source: Clippers Communications Department