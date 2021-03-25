Thursday, March 25, 2021
Home News
News

Rajon Rondo Traded to LA Clippers for Lou Williams / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*The LA Clippers announced that the team has acquired Rajon Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Lou Williams, two second-round draft picks (Portland 2023, LAC 2027) and cash considerations.

“Lou is arguably the greatest sixth man to ever play the game, and he represented much more than that as a Clipper,” said Lawrence Frank, President of Basketball Operations. “He is a leader and a connector, earning the highest level of respect from teammates and opponents alike. He lifted all of us. We will miss Lou and his family dearly.”

Williams is a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year (2014-15, 2017-18, and 2018-19) and the NBA’s all-time leading reserve scorer. Drafted directly out of high school by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 45th overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft, Williams has played with Philadelphia, Atlanta, Toronto, the Lakers, Houston, and the Clippers in 1,043 regular-season games. Williams has scored 15,000 points in his career (12,813 as a reserve) and holds averages of 14.4 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds in 24.7 minutes.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

“We could not be more excited to welcome Rajon to the Clippers,” said Frank. “He is a proven winner, a relentless competitor, and one of the most skilled orchestrators of his era. We believe he will elevate our group and continue to propel us forward.”

Rondo is a two-time NBA champion, four-time All-Star, and two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member. He has played with Boston, Dallas, Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans, the Lakers, and Atlanta. In 900 regular-season games (731 starts), he’s averaged 10.0 points, 8.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 30.6 minutes. He has also led the league in assists three times and steals once. Among active players, Rondo ranks fourth in assists (7,310 at 15th overall in NBA history) and sixth in steals (1,470).
source: Clippers Communications Department

Previous articleCaroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer
Next articlePebbles Announces Big News on Miracle Monday
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
Social Heat

Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying...
Read more
Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO