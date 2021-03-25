Pebbles Announces Big News on Miracle Monday

*Perri Reid, aka Pebbles, world renowned R&B singer, producer and founder of Women of God Changing Lives Through Christ, shared with the world during her live broadcast “Miracle Mondays” a major, emotional testimony. She openly acknowledged that YAHWEH is the true name of God.

Known to her congregation as Sister Perri, she has been deeply rooted in her calling to help others in healing, and deliverance. Her ministry supports the needs of communities at large and has been prominent in assisting families in need during the global pandemic.

Sources say there are potential future collaboration plans to join efforts with King YAHWEH and the Kingdom of Yahweh in global relief efforts such as hospital and economic revitalization programs to regions in need.