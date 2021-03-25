Oprah Winfrey Interviews Amanda Gorman: Inaugural Poet Introduces Her Mom, Talks Role Models & More (Clip)

*Amanda Gorman, the inspirational 23-year-old inaugural poet, author, and activist, has found her way to Oprah Winfrey.

On Friday, March 26, Oprah Winfrey sits down with Amanda Gorman — the — on “The Oprah Conversation,” exclusively on Apple TV+.

“Amanda Gorman is a young woman who stepped into a moment in history with enormous grace and dignity,” said Winfrey, whose interview with the superstar airs Friday, March 26, on “The Oprah Conversation” on Apple TV+. “I was enthralled by her youthful spirit from the first moment we met, and very much looked forward to hearing her unpack all that has happened to her the past few months.”

Gorman joins Oprah for a conversation that celebrates the legendary literary heroes who inspire her work, and introduces viewers to her mother and the other important women in her life who have encouraged her pursuit of poetry.

Gorman also reveals her process for crafting the poem that captivated the world and catapulted her to fame, and shares personal stories from her upbringing that led her to this moment. As she reflects on the impact of her work, she looks ahead to share her hopes for the future, both personally and for the nation.

Watch a clip below: