Thursday, March 25, 2021
Home News
News

Ex-Girlfriend of Raz-B Accuses Him of Physical Abuse, Sexual Assault

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*The ex-girlfriend of B2K singer De’Mario “Raz-B” Thorton claims she was sexually assaulted by the artist, physically abused, and impregnated against her will.

Kallee Brooks unleashes on her former lover in a Tik Tok video, dropping receipts to back up her claims and even admitting that she covered up the abuse to protect Raz.

“What’s a f–ked up thing that your ex did to you? I’ll go first,” Brookes says in the video, per MadameNoire. “First he gave me a black eye and I told everyone I did it to protect him. Then he strangled me in a parking lot where he said he was going to kill me. I didn’t press charges because I thought it was all my fault. He put a large downpayment on a car, apologized, and said he would never do it again.”

READ MORE: Raz-B Comes for ‘Chris’ in Angry IG Video – Says He’s ‘Tired of F**king Being Bullied’ / WATCH

@kalleebrookesThis is why I have trust issues. 😐♬ original sound – kalleebrookes

In the clip (see above), Brooks shows disturbing photos and plays a 911 call from the night she claims Raz choked her out in a parking lot.

“I was afraid of him and didn’t know how to get away until finally, he held me down, had sex with me against my will, impregnated me, put me in the hospital and I finally had the courage to get away from him,” Brooke says in the clip. 

Raz was arrested in 2019 for domestic violence. At the time, sources close to the artist told TMZ that the music star and Brooks got into an argument that turned physical when she attacked him. Raz’s team claims he was defending himself. Cops were called and Raz B being arrested. He insisted at the time that he did not purposely hit Kallee.

Hear what she had to say about her experience with Raz B via the clip above.

Previous articleTulsa Woman Has Dressed Up for Viral Church Service Every Week for Past Year
Next articleTrina Says She’s Ready to Face Off with Lil Kim in Verzuz Battle
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
Social Heat

Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying...
Read more
Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
Social Heat

Steve Harvey Approves of Michael B Jordan for Lori Harvey – Says He ‘Got Rid’ of All the Others

Fisher Jack - 1
*Steve Harvey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Monday, March 22 episode and shared his thoughts about his daughter Lori Harvey’s current boyfriend, Michael...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO