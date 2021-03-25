Ex-Girlfriend of Raz-B Accuses Him of Physical Abuse, Sexual Assault

*The ex-girlfriend of B2K singer De’Mario “Raz-B” Thorton claims she was sexually assaulted by the artist, physically abused, and impregnated against her will.

Kallee Brooks unleashes on her former lover in a Tik Tok video, dropping receipts to back up her claims and even admitting that she covered up the abuse to protect Raz.

“What’s a f–ked up thing that your ex did to you? I’ll go first,” Brookes says in the video, per MadameNoire. “First he gave me a black eye and I told everyone I did it to protect him. Then he strangled me in a parking lot where he said he was going to kill me. I didn’t press charges because I thought it was all my fault. He put a large downpayment on a car, apologized, and said he would never do it again.”

In the clip (see above), Brooks shows disturbing photos and plays a 911 call from the night she claims Raz choked her out in a parking lot.

“I was afraid of him and didn’t know how to get away until finally, he held me down, had sex with me against my will, impregnated me, put me in the hospital and I finally had the courage to get away from him,” Brooke says in the clip.

Raz was arrested in 2019 for domestic violence. At the time, sources close to the artist told TMZ that the music star and Brooks got into an argument that turned physical when she attacked him. Raz’s team claims he was defending himself. Cops were called and Raz B being arrested. He insisted at the time that he did not purposely hit Kallee.

