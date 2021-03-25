Buffalo DJ Fired After Using Burnt Toast Scale to Rate Attractiveness of Black Women’s Skin Tones (Video)

*Buffalo, New York radio DJ Rob Lederman is himself toast after describing on-air how he sets his toast level to the skin color “of the women I would find attractive.”

“I would never go with a Serena Williams level, but I’m very comfortable at a Halle Berry level. I need a little bit of mulatto still coming through,” Lederman told his co-hosts Rich “Bull” Gaenzler and Chris Klein on 97 Rock’s Morning Bull Show.

His co-host Klein then asked whether Gayle King was “in his realm.”

“Gayle King is not even on my toaster level,” Lederman replied.

After a tweet about the incident from ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques went viral, the city’s Roswell Park Cancer Institute and at least one other business at press time pulled their advertising, and Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the owner of the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, fired Gaenzler from his role as an arena host, according to The Grio.

His co-hosts Gaenzler and Klein were put on suspension by 97 Rock, according to Radio.com.

In a follow-up Tweet, Louis-Jacques said: “There’s already an unfortunate and undeserved stigma attached to dark skin — so for Rob to take something undesirable like burnt toast and compare it to the skin color of any person is reprehensible and feeds into that stigma.”

The station removed audio of the show, but it’s found a viral home on Twitter. Station owner Cumulus Media has issued an apology. “Cumulus Media operates from a clearly-defined set of programming principles, and there is no question that Rob Lederman’s comments made on The Morning Bull Show are in direct violation of those principles. We swiftly terminated him and suspended the remainder of the show’s on-air talent,” it said in a statement to WBEN. “We apologize and deeply regret the incident.”

