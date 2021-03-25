Thursday, March 25, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Entertainment

Buffalo DJ Fired After Using Burnt Toast Scale to Rate Attractiveness of Black Women’s Skin Tones (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

Rob Lederman
Rob Lederman

*Buffalo, New York radio DJ Rob Lederman is himself toast after describing on-air how he sets his toast level to the skin color “of the women I would find attractive.”

“I would never go with a Serena Williams level, but I’m very comfortable at a Halle Berry level. I need a little bit of mulatto still coming through,” Lederman told his co-hosts Rich “Bull” Gaenzler and Chris Klein on 97 Rock’s Morning Bull Show.

His co-host Klein then asked whether Gayle King was “in his realm.”

“Gayle King is not even on my toaster level,” Lederman replied.

After a tweet about the incident from ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques went viral, the city’s Roswell Park Cancer Institute and at least one other business at press time pulled their advertising, and Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the owner of the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, fired Gaenzler from his role as an arena host, according to The Grio.

His co-hosts Gaenzler and Klein were put on suspension by 97 Rock, according to Radio.com.

In a follow-up Tweet, Louis-Jacques said: “There’s already an unfortunate and undeserved stigma attached to dark skin — so for Rob to take something undesirable like burnt toast and compare it to the skin color of any person is reprehensible and feeds into that stigma.”

The station removed audio of the show, but it’s found a viral home on Twitter. Station owner Cumulus Media has issued an apology. “Cumulus Media operates from a clearly-defined set of programming principles, and there is no question that Rob Lederman’s comments made on The Morning Bull Show are in direct violation of those principles. We swiftly terminated him and suspended the remainder of the show’s on-air talent,” it said in a statement to WBEN. “We apologize and deeply regret the incident.”

Watch below:

Previous articleAwful Situation: Torrential Rains Wipe Out Bridges, Students’ Access to Education
Next articleHow GOP Senator’s Obstruction Of DOJ Nom Vanita Gupta May Link to 1999 Racist Cop Scandal in Tulia, TX (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
Social Heat

Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying...
Read more
Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
Social Heat

Steve Harvey Approves of Michael B Jordan for Lori Harvey – Says He ‘Got Rid’ of All the Others

Fisher Jack - 1
*Steve Harvey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Monday, March 22 episode and shared his thoughts about his daughter Lori Harvey’s current boyfriend, Michael...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO